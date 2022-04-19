The Cecilia Bulldogs softball team took a while to get going, but a seven-run explosion in the bottom of the sixth inning provided a comfortable 11-3 victory over Franklinton in the opening round of the Class 4A state softball playoffs Monday.
“I expect us to show up and play,” Cecilia coach Cody Champagne said. “No matter what the score is, I expect us to play to the end.”
The win advances Cecilia to the regional round where it will play the winner of Pearl River and Plaquemine.
Cecilia was down 3-0 entering the bottom of the fifth inning where tit scored four runs to give them a lead they never relinquished.
In the bottom of the sixth inning, Cecilia scored seven more runs including a pair of two-run home runs.
Cecilia started off the bottom of the sixth inning with a double from Indie Batiste, which Champagne said was the spark.
“There was an error in the infield where their player fumbled a ground ball and we were able to take second base,” Champagne said. “She (Batiste) hustled and we had 2nd base with no outs and I think that sparked us.”
Despite the big win, Champagne said he was upset after the victory because his team did not play up to expectations early in the game.
“I usually let them figure it out themselves, I don’t like to coach expectations,” Champagne said. “But when I visited the mound in like the fourth inning it was because I saw something I didn’t like and they to woke up and they rose up to it.”
Senior pitcher Tylie Johnson was one of the players to hit a two-run home run in the sixth.
“Tylie has been solid all year, there have been times where we lost the game because we let her down defensively,” Champagne said. “She’s always on her game though and tonight she’s a mature pitcher and she did what she was supposed to do.”
Johnson pitched the entire game and gave up a two-run home run defensively but was still happy with the outcome after the game.
“I am hyped,” Johnson said. “Adrenaline is pumping and I can keep pitching, let’s go.”
Johnson also agreed with her coach that the team was not playing to their standards that they have set. Champagne said Franklinton did a great job defensively of keeping the ball away from Cecilia’s offense early in the game but knew they would break through eventually.
Johnson joked about her and teammates starting to make contact with the ball in the 5th and 6th inning.
“I’m glad my teammates finally decided we were going to hit the ball and try to win the game,” Johnson said. “When I hit it I felt the same way just finally I hit the ball.”
Heading into the regional round both Johnson and Champagne have high expectations to continue their season regardless of the opponent.