Teurlings Catholic senior Megan Enderlin wasn't intimidated by Westgate's imposing frontline of Ahmanyan Turner and Johneisha Johnson in Tuesday night's District 5-4A girls basketball game.
Although Turner and Johnson enjoyed a decided size advantage, Enderlin scored 14 points as the Lady Rebels handed Westgate its first league loss in a 44-36 win at Teurlings.
"She's a hard worker," Teurlings coach Joe Heintz said of Enderlin. "She played her tail off tonight and we needed that from her. She does that every time she steps on the floor."
Early in the second quarter, Westgate went up 18-13 on a driving shot by Tavianna Alexander, but Teurlings rallied to take a 20-19 lead at the half.
Haleigh Thomas, who scored five points in the second quarter, finished with eight. Lauren Delhomme had eight points, while Leigh Labrie contributed all six of her points in the fourth quarter.
"We just kept playing," Heintz said. "We told the girls before the game to just make sure we had one more point than they did."
Teurlings improved to 14-8 overall, 3-1 in district. Westgate fell to 12-10, 3-1.
"It was a big win for us," said Heintz, who team bounced back from Friday's loss at STM. "Westgate was undefeated in district. We had one loss. Now it puts us back in the driver's seat. There are three teams with one loss so it was a big win."
Teurlings also got a big basket in the third quarter from Kaitlyn Kimbler, who came off the bench.
"They had a lot of girls step up and hit big shots that we weren't prepared for," said Westgate coach Neka Jones, who kept her team in the locker room for 30 minutes following the game.
"We talked about what we're going to do — what our next steps will be. We practice with intensity all the time, so we're not going to change anything. We're just going to have to improve on some things."
Teurlings was able to create several turnovers with its full-court press.
"We changed it up and threw three different things at them," Heintz said. "That was the game-plan, to try to throw as much as we could at them defensively.
"We wanted to press them and try to get their big girls out of the game a little bit. It was difficult. I don't know if we neutralized them, but we tried to with the press."
Turner scored 14 for Westgate with Johnson adding seven points. Entering the game, Turner was averaging 24 points per game.
After tossing in six points in the first quarter, Johnson was only able to add one more point on a fourth-quarter free throw.
"We worked hard and pulled together as a team," Enderlin said. "We used their size advantage against them by going around them because they weren't as quick as us."
Westgate guards Janyna Dayne and Keyonna Armelin combined for only five points despite averaging 16 on the season.
The Lady Tigers remain on track to host a first-round playoff game as the No. 11 team in Class 4A. Westgate returned all five starters from last year.
"We're hungry," said Jones, who will be leading Westgate to its first postseason appearance since 2012. "We're trying to go get it."
Jones, in her third year at the school, played collegiately at Louisiana College.
"I was a manager at Hertz Rental Car before I started coaching here," she said. "I always had a passion for coaching. I just had to wait my turn."