There were several intense high school playoff series across the state this past weekend, but the Notre Dame Pioneers weren’t involved.
That’s because the Pios (26-4) had a bye during the first two weeks of the playoffs being the No. 1 seed in Division III, and they took advantage of their time off by getting extra rest while staying sharp with intrasquad scrimmages.
The Pios have an experienced group of seniors leading the way, and coach Chris Stevens is confident the extended time off won't create rust.
“We’ve been trying a little bit of everything,” Stevens said. “We’ve never been in this situation before with two weeks off. We got to play a couple of extra games with intrasquad scrimmages and threw some of our top arms, but we cut down on some practice times to give the kids some rest.
“We’re definitely a senior-led team with the seniors leading the juniors. We’ll be fine. We just have to make sure to set an example in practice and we’ll be fine because of our senior leadership.”
The Pios are led by their strong pitching staff consisting of a trio of seniors in William Vice, Dom Thibodeaux and Ethan Menard.
“Will (Vice) is our first go-to guy,” Stevens said. “He’s been starting since his sophomore year. Same with Dom Thibodeaux, our No. 2, and we have another senior in Ethan Menard, who’s thrown some really big games for us. They all have experience.”
The Pios lineup also has strong senior leadership with Thibodeaux, Menard and Parker Seilhan at the top along with Vice and Blake Stevens.
“We’ve been pretty consistent on the hitting side,” Stevens said. “Our seniors have been leading, and our juniors have been nice compliments. Dom (Thibodeaux) is our leading hitter along with Parker Seilhan and Ethan Menard, and we’ve had Will (Vice) and Blake Stevens toward the back step up and do a great job of turning the lineup over. We have no pitchers only, they’re playing on the days they’re not pitching.”
The Pios will be taking on Holy Savior Menard in the quarterfinals in a best-of-three series starting at 6 p.m. Friday at Miller Stadium.
“I just concentrate on our kids,” Stevens said. “If we go out and do what we do, we’ll have a shot against anyone. We know they’re going to play hard, and they’re enthusiastic. Menard is a pretty good team. We don’t look ahead. We’re going to look at Menard only, and the rest will take care of itself.”
The Pios have experience going to Sulphur, most recently having won the Division III state championship in 2018, and they appear set up to get back there this season.
“It really helps to be at home,” Stevens said. “We won it in ‘18 and went to the quarters in ‘19, and we were at home the whole time when we won it. We’re lucky to be at home this year, and it definitely helps to be at home and be grounded with our seniors. We’re just focused on what’s in front of us, not what could be.”