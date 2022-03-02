LAFAYETTE The top-seeded Family Christian Flames boys basketball team had no troubling reaching the Division V state finals with a convincing 61-30 semifinals victory over St. Joseph of Plaucheville in Wednesday’s semifinals at the Cajundome.
Family Christian Academy took control of the game from the opening tip off and did not look back.
St. Joseph made several attempts to come back in the game but Family Christian's defense quickly smothered each one.
The Flames will now meet No. 2 Jehovah-Jireh for the state title at noon Saturday in the Cajundome.
At halftime Family Christian Academy was winning 28-16. Coming out of halftime it was much of the same as the Family Christian Academy continued to get stops at one end and got point at the other.
Family Christian Academy’s defense was led by brothers Bryson and Chance Martin. The Martin brothers stole multiple possessions from St. Joseph’s offense and made them pay for it on the offensive side of the court.
Family Christian coach Isaac Amedee said defensively and offensively both Bryson and Chance have great anticipation and timing to make plays.
Bryson credited his father for their ability to anticipate plays.
“We have this Tyler (Flugence) knows it drill called quick hands that we do all the time,” Martin said. “Our dad he really made us work on our timing, anticipation and breaks on the ball and it makes it easy.”
Bryson Martin said it’s a special moment to be in the state championship game with his little brother.
“It feels amazing we were always playing basketball together either outside in the yard or in the gym.” he said, “It really feels good to play with someone like that.”
Offensively, Family Christian was led by Bryson Martin who had 22 points and Tyler Flugence who had 11 points. Flugence said he wouldn’t trade playing with the Martin brothers for anything.
“When I first came here in ninth grade they welcomed me with open arms,” Flugence said. “Playing with them the last four years has been awesome and I wouldn’t want to play with anybody else.”
Family Christian’s ability to move the ball to create open shots was a big part of their victory Wednesday.
Amedee credited the team chemistry as a big reason why his team can move the ball effectively.
“They (Bryson, Chance and Tyler) all grew up together,” Amedee said. “Can’t tell you how many games, pickups and weekends they spent together even having sleepovers at each other's houses. They just grew up together and I think that’s why things are the way that they are.”
Late in the game Family Christian’s reserve players got a chance to play in the state tournament game.
The coach and two standout players said it was special because they work so hard and finally got to showcase their efforts for a couple of minutes.