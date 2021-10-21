Diesel Solari had the Cecilia Bulldogs' offense humming in a 40-20 District 6-4A win at Beau Chene last week.
The freshman completed 12 of 14 passes for 241 yards and a TD while adding 109 yards rushing with two TDs as the Bulldogs improved to 5-2, 2-0.
Solari hopes to keep things headed in the right direction at 7 p.m. Friday when Cecilia (5-2, 2-0) hosts Opelousas (3-4, 1-0) in a District 6-4A contest.
Solari took over the quarterback duties in Week 5 after Alex Soileau was sidelined with an injury. In the next two games - a loss to Notre Dame and a win over Breaux Bridge - he passed for a total of 34 yards and rushed for 67 yards on 33 carries.
"What you saw in the Beau Chene game was the result of Diesel finally getting healthy," Cecilia coach Dennis Skains said.
Previously hampered by a turf toe injury, Solari received successful treatment before the Beau Chene game. Although he was listed as a starting cornerback on the preseason depth chart, Solari also made an early impact on offense by rushing for 136 yards and two TDs in a Week 2 win over Rayne.
"Nothing Diesel does surprises me," Skains said. "His work ethic is what sets him apart. A lot of kids, when they become really good players in junior high, don't want to put in the work or don't understand the amount of necessary work. When he was in seventh grade, Diesel wanted to come train with the varsity."
Carencro in playoff mode
There are four weeks before the LHSAA football playoffs kick off, but Carencro coach Tony Courville informed his team that their postseason begins Friday at home against Division I No. 2 Brother Martin (5-0).
"I told our guys that our playoffs start now with the people we're going to play," Courville said.
After this week, the reigning Class 4A state champions (4-3, 2-0 District 5-4A) close out the regular season against St. Thomas More and Westgate.
"My staff wanted to know why I scheduled Brother Martin after they watched the film," Courville said. "Brother Martin is one of the traditional powers in the New Orleans Catholic League with tremendous athletes on both sides of the ball. They're well-coached with good size on both the offensive and defensive line."
Chris Dabe of nola.com ranks the Crusaders second in the New Orleans metro area behind Edna Karr (5-0), which finished as 4A runner-up to Carencro last year.
"We're playing pretty good, although we've had to move some guys around due to injuries," Courville said. "Our offensive line, led by all-state tight end Ryan Perry, all-state guard Quinn Collins and tackle Israel Jolivette, is doing exceptionally well."
After a 38-35 Week 4 loss at Ruston, the Bears regrouped and have won three straight against St. Martinville (45-12), Teurlings Catholic (60-30) and Northside (36-14).
"We buckled down and started practicing with a purpose," Courville said. "The key for us is staying healthy. We're trying to get a couple guys back from injuries right now. We're right around the 60-player mark on the roster, so if a couple go down, it hurts."
Westgate focused again
Even competing in a rugged district like 5-4A, some team’s opinions of themselves can get a little carried away.
Westgate coach Ryan Antoine said Saturday’s 27-14 road loss to St. Augustine was a prime example of that.
“That game goes to show that you can lose any night if you don’t play well and you’re not focused,” Antoine said. “That’s players and coaches. I felt like I did a terrible job of preparing the kids for that game.”
As usual, the Tigers got off to a fast start and then just “got lax and before we knew it, things starting slipping away and we couldn’t stop it.”
Westgate (5-2, 1-0) gave up a fumble returned for a score and an interception returned to the 10 to set up another score.
The Tigers utilized a two-quarterback system in the loss with Jordan Doucet and Brennan Landry, and Antoine said that’ll continue in Friday’s road contest with Teurlings Catholic.
It’s even possible all-around standout Danny Lewis could get some snaps under center.
“Teurlings has a lot of talent,” Antoine said. “They’ve lost two games in a row, but they’ve lost to two good teams. That can happen in our district. We’ve got to get back on track. We’ve got to come out focused and ready to play, because Teurlings is definitely capable of beating us if we don’t.”