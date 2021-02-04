The game started off well for the No. 12-seeded Lafayette High Lions in their third meeting with district rival Southside in Thursday’s Division I bi-district playoff contest.
But by halftime, the score was still a 0-0 deadlock.
One halftime speech later, the Lady Lions took care of the details and claimed their third 3-0 win of the season over the Sharks.
“The first five to 10 minutes, we were on,” Lafayette High junior Jolie LeBlanc said. “ We were controlling the game. But we let down and started to get complacent and we let them control the ball.”
Coach John Carriere took care of that issue during intermission.
“I wasn’t really worried,” Carriere said. “I was a little bit disappointed in our play. We came out in the first five to seven minutes and really took it to them – played fantastic. Then we kind of got caught up in the referee making a couple calls and them hooping and hollering on the sidelines. It kind of took us out of our game for the rest of the half.
“At halftime, I just told them, ‘Look, just do what we do. Go back to playing our small combinations and moved it out into space and take your chances when you get there.’”
Things began to change a little over 10 minutes into the second half. On a free kick just inside the midfield circle, sophomore Faith Chauvin booted a line drive above the goalkeeper until the crossbar.
“I do take free kicks a lot,” Chauvin said. “That was only the second one I made all year, so that was pretty exciting.
“I was trying to score. We needed to get up to win. I just kicked it and it went in. I didn’t really place it anywhere.”
Seven minutes later, sophomore Morgan McNeil really put Lafayette High (now 13-9) in a good spot with a goal in the upper righthand corner of the net.
“One of my teammates, Paulina (Chistoserdov), she went through the middle and I slashed in,” McNeil said. “I saw the goalie come at me, so I took a touch to the outside and shot it through the top corner.
“It is (exciting goal) because you have to type your run and make sure you’re not offsides for it.”
Still, Southside remained within reach until the Lady Lions really slammed home the victory when LeBlanc headed the ball into the goal off an Elizabeth Rabalais free kick with 3:56 left to play.
“I noticed the gap between the defenders,” LeBlanc said. “Morgan was actually right behind me and she pointed it out to me as well. Liz perfectly placed that ball. I mean, I don’t usually get headers in the box like that, but they really did have that gap there. It was just available.”
As a result, Lafayette High had collected a hat trick of 3-0 win over Southside.
“The first two games, we kind of decided the game in the first half,” Carriere said. “This one it took into the second half. After the second goal, you could see their momentum drop. After that, it got real physical, which I wasn’t a fan of.”
Lafayette High will now travel to the Byrd-Denham Springs winner in the regional round next week.
“This is one of our rivals,” LeBlanc said. “We needed to put it in at halftime. Yes, definitely. It was one of the more physical games.”