Brooks Badeaux has never coached on the high school level before, but he’s certainly not new to the game of baseball or teaching it to young people.

Nor is he unfamiliar with Teurlings Catholic.

So when an opening for the Rebels’ head baseball coaching position arose last month, Badeaux quickly became a logical candidate.

On Monday, Teurlings Catholic principal Mike Boyer officially announced Badeaux as the hire.

Badeaux replaces Mike Thibodeaux, whose contract was not renewed for the 2020-21 school year last month despite winning five state championships over the past 12 seasons.

“He’s a graduate, his sister graduated at Teurlings, his dad was a teacher and coach at Teurlings,” Boyer said of Badeaux. “He’s a lifetime Rebel.”

Badeaux also has spent most of his lifetime around the game. A 1994 graduate of Teurlings, Badeaux helped win the program's second state championship there before a stellar all-ACC career at Florida State.

“Teurlings baseball has a high standard,” Badeaux said. “It started back in the 1980s. My dad coached there. I grew up at that school. I remember what the first baseball field looked like. I know all the blood, sweat and tears that all the coaches and parents put into it to make the program what it is today.”

Badeaux later played 10 years of professional baseball, including six years at the Triple-A level. Known for his outstanding glove work as a middle infielder, Badeaux finished with a .264 career average, 114 doubles, 27 triples, 19 home runs, 275 RBIs and 44 stolen bases in 891 games.

“His personal skills were exceptional, and we think that will relate well with him passing that knowledge over to our students,” Boyer said.

Badeaux has also had experience on the international level, playing in the 1995 World University Games in Japan and the 2006 World Cup in the Netherlands. He also coached three national 18-and-under gold medal-winning teams in 2011, 2012 and 2016 — coaching future Major Leaguers such as Alex Bregman, Joey Gallo and Albert Almora along the way.

“I’m very excited about this opportunity,” Badeaux said. “No, I haven’t coached a high school team before, but I have a lot of experience working with high school-aged kids. I worked with USA Baseball in some capacity every year for the last nine or 10 years.

“I’ve been around the game for a long time. All of the associations I’ve built up over the years range from Little League all the way to Major League managers. I’ve learned from all of them, and I’m going to put something together from all of those relationships — the things I like and the things I don’t like.”

Badeaux also coached for two seasons with the UL Ragin’ Cajuns.

“I don’t think there’s just one way to play the game,” Badeaux said. “You’ve got to be able to adjust to the talent you have on the field.”

In addition to those coaching opportunities, Badeaux has privately coaching aspiring young players as a hitting and fielding instructor.

“It’s a win-win situation for us,” Boyer said. “He had a yearning to coach full teams and obviously we had an opening at the same time.

“Brooks brings a lifetime association with Teurlings Catholic, knowledge of the game, and coaching on the collegiate and national levels, and we are excited about the future of the baseball program.”