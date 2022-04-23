Eunice completed its sweep of North Vermilion and advanced to the state select schools softball tournament with a 5-4 road victory in eight innings Saturday in Leroy.
Eunice beat North Vermilion twice in District 4-4A play, with the Bobcats winning both of those by one run also.
Eunice coach Trenon Trosclair liked his team's determination.
“These girls are absolutely relentless and I am just so excited for them and proud of them,” Trosclair said. “They deserve it more than anybody. This is a special group.”
Both defenses made sure that offense were hard-earned.
Eunice had a 1-0 lead until the bottom of the third inning when North Vermilion scored three runs and took the lead. North Vermilion held the lead until the top of the seventh. North Vermilion was one out from winning when Eunice tied the game.
With two outs in the top of the eighth inning, Eunice senior Carli Boone's two-run single scored two runs, make the score 5-3.
North Vermilion did not go down without a fight as Issabella Vincent homered in the bottom of the eighth to make it a one-run game.
But the comeback ended there.
Boone said she was nervous before the game-winning base hit.
“I knew I had to hit the ball,” Boone said. “There was no question about it, I had to hit it.”
Boone kept her thoughts on making it to the state tournament simple after Saturday’s win.
“Let’s get it, let’s go, that's all I got to say,” Boone said.
Trosclair said that Boone had been struggling this season with her hitting, but he said recent improvement at practice led to Boone having the game-winning hit.
Trosclair said there is still work left before they can really celebrate.
“We might have to face North DeSoto, and they are a really good softball team,” Trosclair said. “I told my girls ‘That is the toughest team we will play this year, but they haven’t played a team like us.’ ”
North Vermilion coach Adele Trahan fought back tears talking about how well she thought her team's effort.
“Over the season so many people doubted us, and today we showed a lot of people how good we are,” Trahan said. “We are in the top eight in 4A, and it just didn’t fall our way today.”
Eunice will meet the North DeSoto-Cecilia winner Friday in the semifinals.