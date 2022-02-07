YOUNGSVILLE – To those on the outside looking in, the Southside Sharks’ boys soccer program was underachieving through the first 18 matches of the season.
And despite reassurances by head coach Josh Saboe that things were only going to get better after a 7-11-1 start, the Sharks’ confidence level began to waver.
“Winning breathes confidence,” Saboe said. “Winning makes people feel good, but when there are some challenging times and you’re not winning, moral isn’t as good.”
However, the Sharks’ slow start can be attributed to their strength of schedule, Saboe said.
“We played a very tough schedule,” Saboe said. “That was intentional. We knew this team was special and if they wanted to compete with the big dogs, they had to play some of the big dogs.”
Saboe turned out to be correct.
The Sharks have been scorching hot, currently riding a 10-match winning streak to improve to 17-11-1. The Sharks will play host to No. 1 seed Catholic High of Baton Rouge at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Youngsville Sports Complex in the Division I quarterfinals.
“We are absolutely thrilled to be where we are,” Saboe said. “We’ve always had high expectations for ourselves. Sure, there have been some ups and downs, but the boys did a great job of managing those challenges. We knew we were a good team; it was just a matter of us getting to the right moment where we were clicking together.”
The Sharks, who are only in their third year playing varsity soccer, will have their hands full with Catholic High, which despite being 18-1-3 overall, have not been defeated by a Louisiana team.
“They are good,” said Saboe, whose Sharks were defeated 3-1 by Catholic in a match earlier this season. “They are a very good team with a lot of quality players. They do a very good job at what they do. We know it isn’t going to be easy.”
There’s nothing easy about facing the Bears, who have won their first two postseason matches by a combine score of 13-0. In fact, over the course of their past seven matches, the Bears, who have not allowed a goal since Jan. 8th, have outscored their opponents 33-0.
“We know that we are going to have to play our best not only against Catholic High, but from here on out,” Saboe said. “At the end of the day, if we want to be the best, we’re going to have to beat the best. We’re not shying away or afraid of the challenge. We live for moments like this.”
Behind seniors Peyton Foreman, Mason Suter, Landon Miller and Jacob Romero, the Sharks believe their time is now to take their program to the next level.
“Our confidence level is great, and we are playing really well,” Saboe said. “Our confidence has increased drastically from where it was mid-season. We knew we were a good team, and we knew what we were capable of achieving.”
And now, against the Bears they get a chance to continue that quest to fulfilling those dreams.
“It’s going to be a challenge,” Saboe said. “When you’re facing a team that is good all-around or that is good in all of the phases, it is going to be a challenge. It’s going to be important for us to work hard and to out work them with our talent.”