BASEBALL
Acadiana 5, Dutchtown 4
Notre Dame 10, Catholic-NI 5
Kinder 4, Iota 3
North Vermilion 5, St. Thomas More 2
Breaux Bridge 7, Loreauville 3
Comeaux 10, Morgan City 0
New Iberia 9, Erath 2
Southside 19, St. Martinville 0
Abbeville 12, Northside 11
Delcambre 5, Beau Chene 3
Welsh 5, Crowley 2
Lafayette Christian 10, Sacred Heart-VP 0
Highland Baptist 19, Lake Arthur 8
Ascension Episcopal 6, Westminster 0
Carencro 15, Eunice 5
Franklin 11, Gueydan 0
Welsh 13, Vermilion Catholic 3
Hanson 22, Northside Christian 4
SCHEDULES
Thursday’s Games
West St. Mary at Westgate, Westgate at David Thibodaux, Church Point at Iota, Ville Platte at Mamou, Pine Prairie at Northwest, Gueydan at Abbeville, St. Martinville at Franklin. Northside Christian at Starks.
Friday’s Games
Notre Dame at Rayne, Church Point at Crowley, Carencro at Alexandria, Port Barre at Mamou.
Saturday’s Games
Rayne at Notre Dame, Carencro at Alexandria, St. Martinville at Opelousas, Crowley at Church Point, Mamou at Port Barre, St. Martinville at Opelousas.Centerville at ESA.
SOFTBALL
Catholic-PC 11, Westminster 0
Ville Platte 9, Iota 7
Delcambre 10, Ascension Episcopal 3
Cecilia 14, Plaquemine 10
New Iberia 13, Lafayette 5
Sam Houston 14, Lafayette 3
Southside 7, Pine Prairie 6
Eunice 19, Jennings 9
Rayne 18, Crowley 7
St. Thomas More 15, Northside 0
Beau Chene 15, Breaux Bridge 1
Erath 13, Abbeville 3
David Thibodaux 15, Crowley 0
Kaplan 18, St. Martinville 0
Notre Dame 23, Delcambre 8
Hanson 14, Loreauville 8
Highland Baptist 17, Vermilion Catholic 2
SCHEDULES
Thursday’s Games
3-5A - Acadiana at Lafayette High, New Iberia at Sam Houston, Sulphur at Barbe.
4-4A - North Vermilion at Eunice, LaGrange at Washington-Marion.
5-4A - St. Thomas More at Carencro, Northside at Westgate, Northside at Teurlings.
6-4A - Brusly at Beau Chene, Breaux Bridge at Hanson, Port Barre at Cecilia.
5-3A - Pine Prairie at Iota, Northwest at Mamou, Ville Platte at Church Point.
6-3A - Kaplan at Abbeville, St. Martinville at David Thibodaux, Erath at Crowley.
6-2A - Sacred Heart-VP at Notre Dame, Port Barre at Cecilia.
7-2A - Ascension Episcopal at Jeanerette, Houma Christian at West St. Mary, Loreauville at Franklin, Catholic-NI at Delcambre.
5-1A - St. Edmund at Westminster, Catholic-PC at Opelousas Catholic.
6-C - Northside Christian at Iowa.
Friday’s Games
Eunice at Opelousas Catholic, Natchitoches-Central at Beau Chene, Loreauville at St. Martinville.
Saturday’s Games
Lafayette High at David Thibodaux, Berwick at Southside, Lafayette High at Catholic-NI, Eunice at Iota, Lake Charles Prep at Eunice, Eunice at Oberlin, Berwick at Cecilia, David Thibodaux at Catholic-NI.