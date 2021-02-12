ACA.norcarhoops004.021121.jpg
Buy Now

The Vikings' Makenzie Bruno (31) competes for the ball against the Bears' Ahmari Anderson (31) and Patience Johnson (3) as Northside High girls basketball hosts Carencro High School on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, in Lafayette.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRAD BOWIE

BOYS BASKETBALL

New Iberia 78, Highland Baptist 42

St. Martinville 96, Erath 45

Delcambre 59, Jeanerette 44

Notre Dame 57, Welsh 45

Northwest 64, Mamou 55

Sacred Heart-VP, 59, Westminster 50 (OT)

St. Edmund 55, Eunice 53

Northwest 50, Iota 47

Abbeville 62, David Thibodaux 47

Crowley 49, Kaplan 31

Lake Arthur 52, Port Barre 46

Catholic-NI 46, Houma Christian 43

West St. Mary 94, Loreauville 49

Central Private 74, Catholic-PC 32

Ellender 82, Central Catholic 59

SCHEDULES

Saturday’s Games

Westgate at New Iberia, Loreauville at Highland Baptist, Bunkie at North Central.

CAJUNDOME CLASSIC SCHEDULE

(Tickets available at Cajundome box office)

Noon - Calvary Baptist vs Walker

2 p.m. - Scotlandville vs. Southside

6:30 p.m. - St. Thomas More vs. Madison Prep

8:30 p.m. - Opelousas vs. North Central.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

St. Thomas More 53, Carencro 35

St. Edmund 56, Eunice 31

Iota 46, Pine Prairie 40

Bunkie 46, Mamou 30

Abbeville 54, David Thibodaux 35

Kaplan 39, Crowley 31

Welsh 67, Notre Dame 63

Franklin 39, Ascension Episcopal 29

Delcambre 65, Jeanerette 28

West St. Mary 63, Loreauville 13

Catholic-PC 68, Central Private 32

Berwick 49, Westminster 35

View comments