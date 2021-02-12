BOYS BASKETBALL
New Iberia 78, Highland Baptist 42
St. Martinville 96, Erath 45
Delcambre 59, Jeanerette 44
Notre Dame 57, Welsh 45
Northwest 64, Mamou 55
Sacred Heart-VP, 59, Westminster 50 (OT)
St. Edmund 55, Eunice 53
Northwest 50, Iota 47
Abbeville 62, David Thibodaux 47
Crowley 49, Kaplan 31
Lake Arthur 52, Port Barre 46
Catholic-NI 46, Houma Christian 43
West St. Mary 94, Loreauville 49
Central Private 74, Catholic-PC 32
Ellender 82, Central Catholic 59
SCHEDULES
Saturday’s Games
Westgate at New Iberia, Loreauville at Highland Baptist, Bunkie at North Central.
CAJUNDOME CLASSIC SCHEDULE
(Tickets available at Cajundome box office)
Noon - Calvary Baptist vs Walker
2 p.m. - Scotlandville vs. Southside
6:30 p.m. - St. Thomas More vs. Madison Prep
8:30 p.m. - Opelousas vs. North Central.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
St. Thomas More 53, Carencro 35
St. Edmund 56, Eunice 31
Iota 46, Pine Prairie 40
Bunkie 46, Mamou 30
Abbeville 54, David Thibodaux 35
Kaplan 39, Crowley 31
Welsh 67, Notre Dame 63
Franklin 39, Ascension Episcopal 29
Delcambre 65, Jeanerette 28
West St. Mary 63, Loreauville 13
Catholic-PC 68, Central Private 32
Berwick 49, Westminster 35