If it wasn’t time for him to leave Comeaux High, Keith Bergeron would have been perfectly content with that reality as well.
But after finishing the DROP program at the end of three decades of teaching in the state, the Spartans’ longtime wrestling coach and athletic director tested the waters for other options and found some interest.
Consequently, Bergeron officially resigned his positions at Comeaux High on Tuesday to become the athletic director at Carencro Catholic Middle.
“I really just kind of put my name out there,” Bergeron said. “I just kind of put everything in God’s hands. If it was meant to be for me to go back to Comeaux, then it was meant to be for me to go back to Comeaux.”
After graduating at Comeaux High and UL, Bergeron’s first job was at John Ehret from 1989-91. He then coached at Rayne High from 1991 to 2005, both as head football coach and started the wrestling program there as well.
He returned to his alma mater in 2005 to coach wrestling and eventually became Comeaux’s athletic director as well.
“I felt very, very comfortable around the school,” Bergeron said of visiting Carencro Catholic. “Coaching at Rayne High, I liked that small school environment. At this time in my life, I’d just like to be able to do other things that I enjoy in life. I love to fish.
“When you’re coaching high school football, that’s taking up every weekend. This way, I’ll still get to do what I love. I like to teach, I like to coach … so it’s not like I’m fully getting out of coaching and teaching – just at a different degree.”
During his time as Comeaux’s wrestling coach, the Spartans won 12 parish championships.
“The program was good when I got there,” Bergeron said. “I just had to keep it afloat – not mess up things too bad. Make sure the program just kept on running. It was already a program with a lot of tradition.”
It didn’t take long to understand the difference in tradition after starting the wrestling program at Rayne that still remains strong today.
“When I got to Comeaux, we were really spoiled because we had a great Junior Spartan feeder program, which brought a lot of kids to our school that already had experience,” Bergeron said. “We had a lot of money with the Ken Cole Invitational, so we were able to take our kids to camps and also able to bring people in from out of state to teach technique to our kids … so kids didn’t have to travel to go to camps. We brought the camps to them.”
Bergeron’s impact ranged far beyond the two schools he coached, however.
“I kind of look at him as the Lewie Cook of wrestling,” longtime area wrestling coach Tank Lotief said. “He was always willing to help anybody out. He’s just a great guy. When I started wrestling at Kaplan, he helped me out a lot.
“Sure, he wanted to win, but it was always more important for him to be a good guy and help other people and teach his kids to be good people. Lots of sacrificing for others.”
Lotief cited Bergeron’s legacy of beginning a wrestling program at Rayne and one of his wrestlers later starting at wrestling program at Church Point.
Longtime Teurlings Catholic wrestling coach Kent Masson experienced that firsthand as well.
“Keith was the first person I got to know personally to teach me the sports of wrestling around the state,” Masson said. “His impact on me and the sport of wrestling in his area, you can’t put a price on it.
“If I needed something, he’d be the first person I called. You always knew you could trust him. If he didn’t know the answer, he’d do whatever it take to find out the answer. He was always reliable with everything he did.”
Making the move was made easier for Bergeron, knowing that his brother Brad is taking over the program.
“That definitely made it easier,” Bergeron said. “I’ve always believed that you have to surround yourself with good people. I’ve done that over the years. To be honest, he’s been doing this the last couple of years – running the practices and so far just because he takes so much time and energy just to be able to get ready for the Ken Cole Invitational and do all the other stuff you have to do as an athletic director.”
Bergeron said several of his former wrestlers – including assistant coaches Christian Brower and Matt Credeur – will also aid in the transition.