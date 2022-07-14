Fresh off a first-place finish in District 3, the Lafayette Drillers begin play at the American Legion State Tournament on Friday against Gauthier Amedee in Gonzales.
Coach Matt Standiford resurrected the Drillers program, which had been inactive since 2015, last year. The Drillers won the district title in 2015, as well as last year, and reached the quarterfinals of last summer's state tournament.
This year's group has a 14-3 record and is led by District 3/7 all-region team co-MVP Cohen Boyd, a recent Teurlings Catholic graduate.
"He led us in hits," Standiford said of Boyd, an outfielder with a .636 batting average, 21 hits, 20 runs scored and 11 stolen bases.
Cooper Martin, a rising junior at Lafayette Christian Academy, leads the Drillers with four home runs. The center fielder bats anywhere from second to sixth in the order and also excels defensively.
"He has saved quite a few runs in the outfield by making diving catches and throwing guys out," Staniford said of Martin.
Catcher Cael Zeringue (.303), third baseman Cameron Underwood (.405), designated hitter Jack Stefanski (.355), utility player Connor Kleinpeter (.452) and pitcher Miles Justin (3-1, 3.54 ERA, 20 Ks in 20.2 IP) were also named to the All Region Team.
Standiford said Underwood (Teurlings Catholic) has been a pleasant surprise and a clutch hitter. Stefanski (St. Thomas More) has the potential to hit a home run every at-bat, and Zeringue (Lafayette Christian) has done excellent work calling pitches.
Kleinpeter, a Teurlings Catholic product who has signed with Baton Rouge Community College, can play several positions.
Leadoff hitter Cameron Gonzales (Breaux Bridge) is batting .500 and is one of the team's hardest-working players, Standiford said.
Justin, a Lafayette Christian product who recently finished his freshman season at Bossier Parish Community College, won't pitch in the state tournament (elbow).
With Justin sidelined, Standiford named Joey Lacombe (Carencro) as the starting pitcher Friday. Submariner J.C. Acosta (Teurlings Catholic) and hard-throwing closer Hunter Lail (LCA) are other top arms.
The double-elimination, seven-team tournament will take place at East Ascension and Dutchtown. Gauthier Amedee, which features players from Class 5A runner-up St. Amant, along with Ascension Catholic, East Ascension and Dutchtown, is the only team with a winning record this season against the Drillers.
"When we played Gauthier Amedee, they had three pitchers throwing 88-plus miles per hour," Standiford said. "They have two of St. Amant's best pitchers."
Gibbs Construction, a New Orleans Catholic League-based team, is another top contender with a 21-2 record.
"This is my seventh year overall coaching Legion baseball, and this is probably the most talented team I've been a part of," Standiford said. "We're definitely offensive minded and have scored a lot of runs against quality arms.
"We got a tough draw in the first round, but our kids are resilient. None of our players' high school teams made it past the quarterfinals in the playoffs, so we challenged our guys and they're motivated."