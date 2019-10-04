CADE — With four straight appearances in the quarterfinals under their belt, the Episcopal of Acadiana volleyball team has an established wvtrack record.
And after Thursday's win over Highland Baptist in the district opener, the Falcons are 15-5 with lofty hopes to go further in the Division V playoffs.
"The season has been up and down so far," said ESA coach Ursula Quoyeser. "We don't have any seniors, which is fine because our younger players will play more (and that) will help them when they get up there.
"Also, we have some seasoned players, even though we have two juniors and two freshmen that start and six sophomores that intermingle and play the whole time."
Earlier this week, the Falcons avenged two of their losses with a five-set victory at Sacred Heart-Grand Couteau.
"Those two losses were down to the wire, fifth-game losses, but we did take that win over Sacred Heart this week," Quoyeser said. "The last four years, we made it to the quarterfinals at the Pontchartrain Center in Kenner.
"We were eliminated last year by Central Catholic-Morgan City, who is in our district now after reclassification. They ended up reaching the finals.
"We have a young team, but they have a lot of experience because they've played club volleyball. Even though they're young, I have high expectations because they have that experience."
Middle blockers Maggie Shuffler and Emma Warren, outside hitter Peyton Stokley, and libero Madyson McBroom are pivotal players for the Falcons.
"Maggie and Emma are exciting to watch," Quoyeser said. "Maggie is a junior who also swings and hits outside. Emma is a freshman who has played a lot of USA national junior sand volleyball, so she has a lot of court sense.
"Peyton, the granddaughter of (legendary UL football coach) Nelson Stokley, is a sophomore setter and outside hitter. Madyson is a junior libero who is a good defensive player."
Quoyeser relies on a group of 10 players who are versatile on the court.
"It's a solid group," the ESA coach said. "Sophomores Lillian Spoon and Eleanor Cowan are doing a solid job, as well. All the girls have to play everything.
"It's a good, cohesive team that may be young, but they have some background experience from work they did in the offseason that they're bringing to the court. We have the talent. We just need to get it all working right."
That involves both mental and physical skill, Quoyeser said.
"We need to utilize our strengths and have a better court IQ with knowing what's happening on both sides of the net," she said.
"Just like a quarterback looks at a defense and reads it in football, we need to be looking at other teams' defenses better and determining what they're setting up. We just need to be scrappy, gritty and have the desire to get after it on the court."