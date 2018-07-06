Refuel's Second District East champions have found summer solstice much to their liking.
Shaw’s American Legion baseball team, coming off a 7-29 prep campaign, continued to flex its summer muscles Friday with a 9-1 victory against the Noranda Bulldogs in the opening round of the American Legion State Tournament being contested at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium.
Refuel starter Jacob Mouriz and reliever Logan Pulliam combined to pitch a two-hitter with Mouriz striking out 10 and walking three in 5 2/3 solid innings while shortstop Will Hayes, designated hitter Zac Delger, catcher Payton Clement, first baseman Jordan Lacava and center fielder Jace Weileman each recorded RBI.
Mouriz, 4-0, had to be replaced by Pulliam after using all but one of the 105 pitch maximum dictated by Legion Baseball. Pulliam pitched 1 1/3 perfect innings of relief.
Refuel (11-3) scored seven runs in the sixth inning and eight total in its final two innings at bat to break a 1-1 tie against Lutcher-based Noranda and record a fourth straight victory.
Refuel advanced into Saturday’s winner bracket to face Gauthier Amedee (27-2) in the second game of a 9 a.m. doubleheader that starts with De La Salle-based Best Chevrolet playing Rummel-based Deanie’s Seafood.
“It’s been fun (this summer),’’ Refuel coach Kirk Bullinger said. “That’s what baseball should be, is fun. That’s what summer should be. It wasn’t a lot of fun in the spring.
“Defense is the No. 1 reason for our turnaround. Our defense has been very, very stingy. We’ve been playing really special on defense. We pitched well all spring, but we did not catch the ball or throw the ball well.’’
Refuel played error free versus Noranda’s Second District West runner-ups while collecting 11 strikeouts from Mouriz and Pulliam and stroking five of their eight hits in the seven-run sixth.
Hayes, a freshman transfer from Brother Martin, who was ineligible during the high school season, paced Refuel offensively with two doubles in a 3-for-4 effort that included a RBI and three runs scored from the leadoff position. Lacava was Refuel’s other multi-hit performer with a 2-for-3 effort that included a two-run single in the sixth.
“Our pitching has been great, going deep into games,’’ Mouriz said. “Our hitters are coming up with timely hits and our defense has been phenomenal.’’
“I feel like we have a better attitude at the plate,’’ Hayes said. “We’re coming out here and having confidence. We’re aggressive at the plate while being selective.’’
Noranda (8-11) now faces an elimination game pairing on Saturday against the St. Landry Indians, a 2-0 loser to the Southland Hogs.
RETIF OIL 12, CROWLEY MILLERS 3: Shortstop Seth Dardar singled three times in as many at-bats while collecting 4 RBI for Retif, which sent 14 batters to the plate in a nine-run second inning that removed all suspense from the First District champions’ victory against Crowley in the tournament’s fourth and final game on opening day.
Retif (16-3-1) has a bye on Saturday and plays next in the fourth and final game of Sunday’s schedule against the winner of Saturday’s game between Refuel and Gauthier Amedee.
Crowley (9-3) fell into the loser’s bracket and plays ES&H in a 3:30 p.m. elimination game on Saturday.
Center fielder Will Moran went 2-for-4 with 2 RBI for Jesuit-based Retif, which also got 2 RBI from left fielder Sean Seghers and single RBI from winning pitcher Will Hellmers and catcher Zackarie Casebonne.
DEANIE’S SEAFOOD 7, ES&H 4: Left fielder Lance Johnson, shortstop Kyle Walker and right fielder Chandler Fields each delivered two-out RBI hits to highlight a four-run sixth inning that carried Rummel-based Deanies by Destrehan-based ES&H in the opening game of the state tournament.
Deanie’s (9-6) began the winning rally with none on and two outs in the top of the sixth and the scored tied at 2. Run-scoring singles by Johnson and Walker broke the tie and preceded Fields’ two-run double that supplied the eventual winning margin.
Deanie’s, Second District East runner-up, advanced into Sunday’s winner’s bracket pairing against De La Salle-based Best Chevrolet scheduled for 9 a.m. Best had an opening-day bye.
Second District West champion ES&H (11-10) dropped into an elimination game pairing against the St. Landry Indians in Saturday’s fourth and final game. St. Landry was a 2-0 loser to the Southland Hogs on Friday.
SOUTHLAND HOGS 2, ST. LANDRY INDIANS 0: Brock Theriot struck out six and walked one in pitching a four-hit shutout to spur the Houma-based Southeast Division champions to victory in game three.
Southland (25-6) scored all of the runs Theriot needed in the top of the fourth inning via a RBI-double from first baseman Logan Areceneaux and RBI-single by catcher Dylan Trahan.
Southland does not play Sunday, having earned one of the two second-day byes in the 10-team tournament. St. Landry (9-5) faces the Noranda Bulldogs (8-11) in an elimination game in Sunday’s final pairing.
American Legion Baseball State Tournament
(at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium)
Friday, July 6
Game 1: Deanie’s Seafood (Rummel) 7, vs. ES&H (Destrehan) 4
Game 2: Refuel (Shaw) 9, Noranda Bulldogs (Lutcher) 1
Game 3: Southland Hogs (Covenant Christian) 2, St. Landry Indians (Opelousas) 0
Game 4: Retif Oil (Jesuit) 13, Crowley Millers 3, 5 innings
Saturday, July 7
Game 5: Best Chevrolet (De La Salle), First District runner-up, 5-7, vs. Game 1 winner, Deanie’s Seafood (Rummel), Second District East runner-up, 9-6, 9 a.m.
Game 6: Game 2 winner, Refuel (Shaw), Second District East champion, 11-3, vs. Gauthier Amedee (East Ascension), Southeast Division champion, 27-2, 30 minutes following Game 5
Game 7: Game 4 loser, Crowley Millers (Crowley), Southwest Division runner-up, 9-3, vs. Game 1 loser, ES&H (Destrehan), Second District West champion, 11-10, 3:30 p.m. (elimination game)
Game 8: Game 3 loser, St. Landry Indians (Opelousas), Southwest Division champion, 9-5, vs. Game 2 loser, Noranda Bulldogs (Lutcher), Second District West runner-up, 8-11, 30 minutes following Game 7 (elimination game)
Sunday, July 8
Game 9: Game 7 winner vs. Game 5 loser, 9 a.m. (elimination game)
Game 10: Game 6 loser vs. Game 8 winner, 30 minutes following Game 9 (elimination game)
Game 11: Game 3 winner, Southland Hogs (Houma), Southeast Division runner-up, 25-6, vs. Game 5 winner, 3:30 p.m.
Game 12: Game 4 winner, Retif Oil (Jesuit), First District champion, 16-3-1, vs. Game 6 winner, 30 minutes following Game 11
Monday, July 9
Game 13: Game 11 loser vs. Game 10 winner, 1 p.m. (elimination game)
Game 14: Game 12 loser vs. Game 9 winner, 30 minutes following Game 13 (elimination game)
Game 15: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, July 10
Game 16: Game 15 loser vs. Game 14 winner, 4:30 p.m.
Game 17: Game 13 winner vs. Game 15 winner, 30 minutes following Game 16
Wednesday, July 11
Game 18: Game 17 winner vs. Game 16 winner, 4:30 p.m.
Game 19: Nineteenth game needed if Game 15 winner loses Game 17 or Game 17 winner wins Game 18, 7 p.m.
Mid-South Regional Tournament
Aug. 8-12 at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium
American Legion World Series
Aug. 16-21 at Keeter Stadium, Shelby N.C.