The Lafayette Area All-Stars look to keep their perfect record in the I-10 Bowl against Lake Charles on Saturday at St. Thomas More.

The local team leads the series 3-0, including a 17-7 victory last year.

Lafayette area coordinator Terry Martin, the head coach at Loreauville, said his team's offensive strength is its receiving corps, which features Dartravien Girod (Breaux Bridge), Errol Rogers Jr. (Lafayette Christian), Rhett Pelloquin (Southside) and Zy Alexander (Loreauville).

Through 11 weeks of the season, Pelloquin was first among area receivers with 72 catches for 1,350 yards and 10 touchdowns. Girod, a Southern Miss commitment, was right behind with 45 catches for 1,237 yards and 14 TDs.

Rogers and Alexander, who signed this week with UL and Southeastern Louisiana, spent most of their senior campaigns at quarterback.

"Errol Rogers looks real smooth in practice," Martin said. "He's caught the ball well. Zy is raw at that position because he hasn't played it much, but he's looked good, and Girod is so explosive."

The receivers will be catching passes from Caleb Holstein (St. Thomas More) and Gavan Courville (Breaux Bridge).

Through the first round of the playoffs, Holstein and Courville combined to pass for 5,367 yards with 54 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

"We knew Caleb Holstein can throw the ball really well," Martin said. "I actually had Courville when I was at Breaux Bridge, so I knew the potential he has.

"But he has grown as a player. We probably had a 10 to 15 mph wind at practice and it was freezing, but he threw it very well. I think we're in good hands because we'll probably throw the ball more than we'll run it."

After losing tailbacks Tray Henry (Catholic-New Iberia) and Dillan Monette (Acadiana) to injuries, Martin will rely on Denarious Journet (Cecilia), Lucky Brooks (Acadiana) and Obadiah Butler (Crowley).

The 6-1, 175-pound Journet was Cecilia's workhorse, with 202 carries for 1,301 yards and 17 TDs, including a 240-yard outing vs. Crowley.

Brooks, an Army signee, helped Acadiana to a 15-0 season and the Class 5A state title as one of two 1,000-yard rushers and on a team with a 2,000-yard rusher.

Butler (5-7, 170) ran for 1,233 yards and 15 touchdowns for 31st-seeded Crowley, which lost by one point to second-seeded Sterlington in the first round of the 3A bracket.

"The Butler kid looks like he can fly, so we're probably going to put in some things for him in the slot," Martin said. "I think, skill-wise, we should have good speed and should be able to throw it pretty well. It remains to be seen how well we'll be able to run it."

On defense, the local all-stars are especially stout in the secondary and linebacking corps.

"I think we're really good along the back seven," Martin said. "Tyrese Martin from Breaux Bridge has started since he was a freshman. He's maybe 5-10, 175, and has never been a big kid but is pound-for-pound one of the best football players I've ever coached.

"He hasn't really had any recruiting interest, but he can play college football. I had forgotten how well he gets to the ball. He legitimately had over 200 tackles this season and is one of the most instinctive players I've been around. He's very difficult to block."

Tyrese Martin played linebacker for Breaux Bridge but projects as a safety on the next level, Terry Martin said.

Other key defenders to watch include outside linebacker Princeton Malbrue (LCA), inside linebacker Curtis Cormier (Erath), cornerback Jalen Celestine (Cecilia), Tyreke Boyd (Comeaux), Kavias Honore (Comeaux) and Blayne Delahoussaye (Westgate).