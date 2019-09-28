Lafayette Christian had no plans of repeating what happened last week.
Bouncing back from a loss against Acadiana, which snapped their 22-game winning streak, the Knights (3-1) throttled St. Helena 44-7.
LCA coach Jacarde Carter felt his team showed exactly what they have been working on all week in practice.
“I feel we responded well,” Carter said. “The guys came out laser-focused for practice. We had a dominant performance today, and it reflects the practice we had this week.”
The onslaught started less two minutes into the first quarter. On the second play of Knights' first offensive possession, Errol Rogers Jr. found Darian Riggs for a 55-yard touchdown.
LCA dominated both sides of the ball in the first half, taking a 34-0 lead into the locker room. The Knights registered 199 yards of offense in the first half, and held St. Helena (2-2) to 31 total yards.
“We always want our tempo to be at breakneck speed," Carter said. "We just got that energy when we scored a couple of times and got ahead a couple of scores. We really want to finish which is the big point of this week's practice.”
The LCA defense didn't allow points until an 18-yard touchdown pass from Correy Griffin to Matthew Claiborne with 5:47 remaining in the game. The St. Helena scoring drive was aided by a few penalties.
“We definitely got to clean that stuff up, but we played fast and physical and our brand of football," Carter said. "I’m excited to move forward in the season.”
Rogers left the game with a minor injury in the third quarter, but he finished his evening completing three of his five passes for 88 yards and two touchdowns. He also added a 13-yard rushing score.
Ryan Roberts, who also sees time under center for the Knights, connected on four of his eight passes for 49 yards and a touchdown. Roberts, like Rogers, tacked on a rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Sage Ryan, who returned two kickoffs for touchdowns against Acadiana, was on the receiving end of touchdown passes for Rogers and Roberts. In total, Ryan caught five passes for 70 yards and also returned a punt 53 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter.
LCA running back Logan Gabriel limped off the field in the third quarter, but he led the Knights in rushing with 67 yards on 10 carries.
Carter made it clear that sitting Rogers and Gabriel early in the second half was only for precautionary reasons, and that their injuries were of no concern. But Carter is still looking for improvement going forward, especially with a road trip to Evangel on deck.
“Just prepare like we prepared for this one," Carter said. "Finish better and just get a little bit better, and next week we’ll be good.”