Comeaux coach Doug Dotson commented last week that his Spartans faced problems against the humidity and the depth of Teurlings Catholic during a 35-14 loss to the Rebels.
In Friday's 34-7 victory against the Cecilia Bulldogs, Dotson was proud to see how his players kept their foot on the gas pedal.
“Don’t let off the accelerator. That’s what we preached all week,” Dotson said. “But it’s tough because this is ironman football for us, without a doubt. We don’t look to say put the two’s in because we don’t have a lot of two’s.
“So it is what it is, but I am proud of the effort. We did a little extra running last Saturday to Wednesday, and it showed. It takes a couple of weeks to get in shape with the heat and all. But I was happy with the bounce back from last week.”
In their opening drive, the Spartans quickly found their way into the end zone. Running back Sharod Kelly scored on the drive that took only four plays.
Comeaux rushed for more than 200 yards before halftime with three different players scoring for a 20-0 lead.
Kelly rushed for 71 yards and a touchdown on five carries, Eddie Flugence ran for 23 yards and a score on three carries and Jalon Lewis ran for 74 yards and a touchdown on five carries. Quarterback Tre Harris ran for 52 yards and threw for 24 yards in the first half, completing two of his four passes.
Harris' night ended early when a minor injury took him out of the game in the third quarter.
Comeaux’s leading rusher was Eddie Flugence, who stepped in under center in the absence of Harris. Dotson said he was confident Harris’s injury was minor and said pulling him out of the game was precautionary.
“I think he is going to be fine. If anything, it’s a little sprain,” Dotson said. “But just for precaution, we felt we were in control. And if something would’ve happened, he could’ve come back. We kind of played it by ear and saw that we were in control, so we just let him rest.”
On the other side, the Bulldogs struggled offensively and defensively throughout the night under a multitude of penalties. The Bulldogs showed a spark of life late in the fourth quarter with a touchdown run by Koen Helaire.
Dotson said he was proud of the physicality his defense showed throughout the game but was not satisfied with the late touchdown they gave up.
“We did a great job but they know they are better and capable of a lot more,” Dotson said. “We gave up a few big plays, but our guys thrive on shut out football. To give up that goose egg at the end means something to them, and I am glad it does.”
Dotson said he is looking to get wide receiver Malik Nabers incorporated into the game plan despite the Spartans dependence on the running game.
“We just have to find a way to get Malik Nabers involved. We threw him a couple of passes, and we couldn’t get it to him,” Dotson said. “Everybody’s game plan going into it is to take Malik away, but you see what happens when you do. And Malik is not a selfish player. He understands what is going on.
“If you’re going to double cover him then we’re going to pound you inside, and that’s what happened tonight,” Dotson said. “So if people are going to take someone out the box to cover Malik, our running game is going to take over."