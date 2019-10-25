Not every offense believes in playing star players out of position.

The Westgate Tigers sure do.

Sure, senior wide receiver Kayshon Boutte is listed very high on every national recruiting list due to his world-class speed.

But of late, Boutte’s been making his biggest impact at running back. On Friday at Teurlings Catholic, Boutte and the Tigers spoiled the Rebels’ homecoming festivities in many different ways during a 52-35 win in the rain.

“We play everybody everywhere,” Westgate coach Ryan Antoine said. “We kind of tell our guys, ‘You have to find a way to affect the game.’ I told think we did a good job of that the week before. I think we did a better job of that this week.

“We felt like we wanted to put our best athlete back there (Boutte). It got wet and we feel like we have the best player in the state, so we wanted to give him the ball and said, ‘Hey, go win it.’ ”

All the LSU commitment did Friday was run the ball nine times for 223 yards and three touchdowns, catch one pass for 19-yard touchdown grab and returned a kickoff 97 yards for a fifth touchdown on the night.

“It’s fun playing running back, but I only play it because at receiver I get double-teamed and triple-teamed,” Boutte said. “It’s just a way to move me around to get me the ball to make plays.

“I feel like I got better. I learned a little more running back and now I really know everything. I can play a little cornerback, running back, safety, receiver.”

Boutte had long touchdown runs of 58 and 89 yards early in the game and then when Kevion Sophus scampered 50 yards on the first play of the second quarter, Westgate was threatening to run away with it at 26-7.

“Kayshon played a great game tonight for us,” Antoine said. “Kayshon is a difference-maker. We’re just finding way to put him in position to make plays.

“Yes, but I also believe our offensive line is doing a better job of creating holes. We’re keeping things real simple for him. But the biggest thing is if we pull it, we have a chance (for big play) with Makholven and Jordan Doucet and Danny Lewis. It’s kind of a double-edged sword.”

But the homestanding Rebels wouldn’t die.

First, Teurlings controlled the clock with an impressive 16-play, 80-yard drive in 6:11 to get back in it. The drive ended with a nifty 19-yard touchdown pass from Sammy LeBlanc to Larkin Spring with 5:41 left until halftime.

Spring finished the game with 32 carries for 149 yards and three scores, in addition to four catches for 68 yards and another score.

Westgate’s first drive of the second half from its own 9 was snapped over the quarterback head and the subsequent pass was intercepted at the 1 by Peyton Hebert and returned for a touchdown to cut the Tigers’ lead to 26-21.

Then the Rebels drove 74 yards on nine plays in 2:21 on their next possession – ending in an 18-yard touchdown run by Spring – to take a 28-26 lead with 5:30 left in the third.

But before the home crowd could fully enjoy the lead, it vanished when Boutte returned the ensuing kickoff 97 yards to regain the lead for good.

The Rebels then fumbled on their next possession and a fake punt two drives after that failed to end the comeback attempt.

Boutte finished off the win with a 53-yard touchdown run and 19-yard touchdown catch.

“That’s what you’ve got to do,” Antoine said. “You’ve got to find a way to put teams away. We let them get back in the game and took the lead on us. We knew 26 wasn’t going to be enough. We gave up some big plays on third and fourth downs tonight. That was terrible for us tonight. We’ve got to clean that up.

“But I thought we did a good job of executing when we needed to execute.”

The win lifted Westgate to 6-2 overall and 2-0 in league play, while Teurlings dropped to 4-4 and 0-3.

“It’s all about faith, it’s all about persistence and it’s all about people believing in one another,” Antoine said. “What we pride ourselves of is passion. We feel like passion will beat technique. If we love one another, you’ll play for somebody. You’ll play for a guy you respect, but you’ll die for our love. They’re so close that they will die for each other on that field. We deal with so much in our community, around our area.

“So when our kids have a chance to just fellowship and just love another, we just try to love them. Those kids just love one another on that field right now and that’s been the difference.”