Alabama High School Athletic Association executive director Steve Savarese and his staff were stuck in the middle of the novel coronavirus pandemic until March 26.
Governor Kay Ivey’s announcement that Alabama would close public schools for the rest of the year and move students to online learning ended the AHSAA’s spring seasons. But not the work and speculation regarding the future of high school sports in 2020.
“For any situation, I always say you need to have three plans — one for the best-case scenario, one for the worst-case scenario and one in between,” Savarese said. “That’s what we were working on when our state closed the schools.
“Our spring ended. This virus is something our society has never seen. History is going to judge us all on whether we overreacted or under-reacted to it. I would prefer to overreact. I hate that we didn’t get to play games and have senior nights to honor our student athletes. We’re still working and planning for the summer and next year. We also know this is a lot bigger than just sports or high school sports.”
Savarese understands exactly where other association’s like the LHSAA sit as they grapple with decisions on their spring seasons. He was part of a Tuesday NFHS regional conference call that included LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine.
The conference call gave the schools in what Bonine refers to the “SEC region,” a chance to compare notes on plans and procedures during the pandemic. At the time, Alabama was the only southern state that had seen its seasons end with a school shutdown.
But 24 hours later, Alabama was not alone — Georgia closed its schools, ending the spring for the Georgia High School Association. It was a reminder that a pandemic is not a sport and there are no game plans for to lean on.
Where the LHSAA stands
On Friday, the LHSAA issued a new coronavirus memo. In the memo, Bonine stated that the LHSAA continues to support the possibility of finishing spring seasons if schools reopen.
Bonine also noted that a return to practice and competition is not an option as long as any schools remain closed. The LHSAA will hold its spring executive committee meeting via conference call Tuesday and Wednesday to discuss the pandemic and other business.
What some see as playing both sides against the middle by the LHSAA, really isn’t, according to Georgia executive director Robin Hines, who said comparing high school associations to the NCAA and its actions is not a fair gauge.
“Coming up with plans is what associations do,” Hines said. “You have to be ready for the next event, the next season and all situations. We were on the call Tuesday finding out what the other states were doing. Our concerns and situations are very similar, so sharing information was valuable. But the next day, it was over for us for the spring.
“What we do is similar but different from the NCAA. The NCAA is responsible for schools and evens across the nation. A state association has a smaller area to handle. How each state government is handling it (pandemic) is not that the same. Safety of the athletes coaches and fans is the priority for all of us. How we get these may be different.”
Games on, maybe?
Like Louisiana, Mississippi and Florida have expressed an interest in returning to play if schools reopen. State mandates for closures and ever-changing medical concerns are being weighed in each instance.
In a Memphis Commercial-Appeal article published March 30, Mississippi High School Activities Association executive director Don Hinton said his association had no plans to cancel its spring seasons just yet, although its schools will be closed until at least April 17.
Hinton conceded that a school closure for the rest of the year would end the MHSAA’s spring. He added, “But as long as that’s (year-ending school closure) not happening, we’ll continue to look to give our young people the opportunity to play the sports they love.”
Other reports say the Florida High School Athletic Association could extend its spring to as late as June 30. Florida schools are closed until May 4, similar to Louisiana, which has its schools closed until April 30.
Bonine and the LHSAA are exploring options that would include championship events in June, should classes resume at some point in May. It would allow for a practice and conditioning period.
Interestingly, the plan Alabama considered did not include championship events.
“We had decided that the championships for us would be allowing these teams and athletes to play games.” Savarese said. “Let them play and have those senior nights … honor their players.”
Concerns about the pandemic’s possible impact on fall sports also loom on the horizon. But decisions on spring sports come first.
The big takeaway? As the coronavirus pandemic evolves, some tough choices are still pending for high school sports.