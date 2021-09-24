DELCAMBRE - Delcambre junior Parker LeBlanc's emotions couldn't be contained.
Neither could the rest of the Panthers after a stunning upset Thursday night as Delcambre beat Catholic High 21-14 in the District 7-2A opener for both teams.
It was Delcambre's first win over Catholic High since the mid 1990s season.
"This is a program and a season-defining win," Delcambre head coach Artie Liuzza said. "All week long we told the kids to play with grit and they responded with this huge win tonight."
The person showing the most grit on the field was LeBlanc, who rushed for 115 yards on and two touchdowns on 15 carries.
Delcambre rallied from a 14-0 halftime deficit to tie the game and win it in the first overtime with a goal-line stand as Catholic High had two shots from inside the 1. Both times were stopped but the Delcambre defense.
"I can't put into words what this win means," LeBlanc said. "It was just an incredible feeling. All night long I was looking up and could feel the presence of my dad (Greg LeBlanc) with me on the field.
"He wore number 52 when he played for Delcambre and I could feel 52 and 14 together on the field this night."
LeBlanc's two touchdown runs in the third quarter allowed Delcambre to tie the game at 14-14 and then the Panthers' defense took over.
Delcambre shut down Catholic High's offense in the second half and twice forced CHS to turn the ball over on downs in the fourth quarter to force the extra period.
In the overtime period, LeBlanc's 8-yard run put the Panthers on the 2 and on the next play, Rogan Saunier powered in to give Delcambre a 21-14 lead.
"The play was designed for me to run and I just followed my offensive line into the end zone," Saunier said. "We never lost faith that we could win this game."
Catholic High took its overtime possession and with two running plays from Jack Chauvin and Denyon Mason got the ball inside the one yard' line.
Delcambre's defensive line surged forward on the third down play to stop Mason and on fourth down the line surged again to tackle the Catholic running in the backfield sealing the win.
"We were on them," Delcambre junior defensive lineman Zeb LeBlanc said. "We were so hyped up for that play. We knew they weren't going to get it in and they knew they weren't going to get it in.
"We knew that we were in the game and we had a chance to win. We knew that we could win."
Delcambre's defense held Catholic High to 91 total yards of offense. The Panthers took the early lead with a Mason touchdown runs in the first quarter and a Chauvin touchdown runs in the second quarter. Mason finished with 34 yard rushing and Chavbin finished with 17 yards for the Panthers.
With the win, Delcambre moves to 2-1 overall and 1-0 in district while Catholic High fell to 2-2, 0-1.
But Delcambre made a big statement with the win.
"We decided as a team this year that whether we won or lost, we were going to play," Parker LeBlanc said. "We want teams to remember that they played Delcambre the night before."