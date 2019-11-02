RUSHING
Parker Nunez, Delcambre 260
Dillan Monette, Acadiana 200
Eddie Flugence, Comeaux 185
Peyton Marcantel, St. Edmund 181
Tyce Fusilier, New Iberia 179
Obadiah Butler, Crowley 163
Asa Freeman, Ascension 158
Montaze Sam, Northwest 153
Darius Gilliam, North Vermilion 152
Nathan Sistrunk, Kaplan 137
PASSING
Luke LeBlanc, Erath 360
Drew Lege, Vermilion Catholic 300
Dillon Monette, Southside 270
Caleb Holstein, St. Thomas More 236
Gavan Courville, Breaux Bridge 211
Daelon Rideau, North Central 187
Tanner Harrison, St. Martinville 179
Simeon Ardoin, Eunice 165
Montaze Sam, Northwest 157
Ryan Roberts, LCA 154
RECEIVING
Colton Punch, Erath 196
Saul Dartez, Vermilion Catholic 129
Ryan Richard, Erath 128
Joe Kreamer, Southside 123
Kyser Patt, Breaux Bridge 122
Braylen Willis, New Iberia 99
Juwan Milburn, North Central 89
Malik Nabers, Comeaux 83
Sage Ryan, LCA 81
Harvey Broussard, St. Martinville 79