RUSHING

Parker Nunez, Delcambre 260

Dillan Monette, Acadiana 200

Eddie Flugence, Comeaux 185

Peyton Marcantel, St. Edmund 181

Tyce Fusilier, New Iberia 179

Obadiah Butler, Crowley 163

Asa Freeman, Ascension 158

Montaze Sam, Northwest 153

Darius Gilliam, North Vermilion 152

Nathan Sistrunk, Kaplan 137

PASSING

Luke LeBlanc, Erath 360

Drew Lege, Vermilion Catholic 300

Dillon Monette, Southside 270

Caleb Holstein, St. Thomas More 236

Gavan Courville, Breaux Bridge 211

Daelon Rideau, North Central 187

Tanner Harrison, St. Martinville 179

Simeon Ardoin, Eunice 165

Montaze Sam, Northwest 157

Ryan Roberts, LCA 154

RECEIVING

Colton Punch, Erath 196

Saul Dartez, Vermilion Catholic 129

Ryan Richard, Erath 128

Joe Kreamer, Southside 123

Kyser Patt, Breaux Bridge 122

Braylen Willis, New Iberia 99

Juwan Milburn, North Central 89

Malik Nabers, Comeaux 83

Sage Ryan, LCA 81

Harvey Broussard, St. Martinville 79

 

