The amount of bad twists, turns and momentum shifts were almost too many to name for the Teurlings Catholic Rebels in their dramatic 28-22 win over defending Division III state champion St. Charles on Friday.
Somehow, the Rebels just kept coming up with responses.
Finally, a fourth-down incompletion with 25 seconds left allowed coach Dane Charpentier’s Rebels to celebrate a hard-earned victory.
“It was definitely one of the most fun games I’ve ever played in,” said Teurlings wide receiver Kentrell Prejean, who continued his fabulous season with six more receptions for 185 yards and two scores. “That was great competition. That’s one of the top teams we’re going to meet this year, I’m happy we came out with the ‘W’. Good luck to them the rest of the season.”
On the Rebels’ first play from scrimmage, quarterback Preston Welch’s pass was tipped up and intercepted at the line of scrimmage by Jaden Breaux, who later added a second interception in the fourth quarter.
But after the Rebels’ defense forced St. Charles to turn it over on downs at the Teurlings 7, sophomore tight end Jack Purser threw a 93-yard TD pass to Prejean, who now has seven TD catches already on the season.
“That was a great ball by Jack Purser,” Prejean said. “I appreciate him putting it on me like that. He made a play.”
Only the Rebels wouldn’t score again in the first half.
Despite getting at least first down on each possession the rest of the half, the St. Charles defense always had an answer, or the Rebels suffered from a surge in penalties.
“We knew that this defense was going to be different,” Charpentier said. “They really do a job great of taking away what you do best and make you do something else. We knew we’d have to throw the ball underneath a lot. We really didn’t throw the ball underneath as well as we should have, or as well as we needed to.”
The Comets (2-1) performed some razzle-dazzle themselves when running back Davon Stirgus lined up as a wide out and threw a 30-yard TD pass to Daniel Joseph to cut it to 7-6.
But then after the Comets took a 12-7 lead on a 26-yard TD run by Samare Scott, an 8-play Teurlings possession ended in disaster when Kyle Cannon turned a fumble recovery into a 68-yard scoop-and-score for a 19-7 Comets edge at halftime.
“Definitely brotherhood,” Prejean said of what spurred Teurlings at the half. “Our coaches got us together, got us to wake up. We were down on each other in the butler building and we came out and pulled away and won.”
On the first drive of the third quarter, Prejean caught a 65-yard touchdown pass from Welch to get closer at 19-14.
“Kentrell finds a way to make big plays,” Charpentier said. “He makes a lot of big plays for us. Whenever he gets behind people, I don’t think people really realize how fast he is.”
On the next drive, St. Charles quarterback Ayden Authement suffered an injury on a 31-yard completion to Jackson Monica to the 1. Authement wouldn’t return to the game. Even worse for the Comets, a penalty forced them to settle for a 31-yard Tyler Milioto field goal and a 22-14 lead.
On the ensuing possession, another interception created more frustration and then a roughing the snapper flag nullified a 43-yard punt return to the Comets’ 5.
“We got the big punt return called back,” Charpentier said. “That’s a backbreaker. We got the ball inside the 5 and they call one of the most obscure penalties in football at that point.
“A lot of different adversities, but anytime that happens it’s provided by the other team. They’re a good team. I was really proud of our kids and the way they fought in the game.”
Again, it was Purser that provided a tonic for Teurlings with a 50-yard run on a surprise sneak on a quick snap.
“He’s a stud, he’s a stud,” Charpentier said of Purser. “He’s only a 10th grader. I’m telling you, if you could pitch a tent on this football field, he would live out here. He’s one of those guys. He eats, sleeps, breathes … he’s an old-school football player. He could play running back, he could play quarterback, he could play tight end, he could play linebacker … the list goes on. That cat’s a football player.
“We joked with him all week, ‘Hey, you could take it to the house on a quarterback sneak if you catch them off guard.”
But the two-point pass attempt failed and Teurlings still trailed 22-20 entering the fourth quarter.
The Rebels finally got a break – or made one – when the Comets elected to go for it on fourth-and-1 from their own 32 with 3:24 left. After limiting St. Charles to 56 yards rushing in the game, the Rebels’ defense fittingly held to set up the game-winning drive.
“I think they had to go for it,” Teurlings star defender Owen deBoisblanc said. “They didn’t have a choice. The only thing that was going through my mind is we stop them or we die. You have to think of it as a life or death situation or you’re not going to come out victorious.”
Tanner Brinkman did the honors with a 7-yard TD run and subsequent two-point conversion run for a 28-22 lead with 1:42 left to play.
And the Rebels’ defense halted the Comets’ desperation drive on a fourth-down incompletion from the Teurlings 44 with 25 seconds left.
“I think it’s a matter of confidence and belief,” Charpentier said. “No matter how many times it doesn’t come out your way, they really kept believing that it could. Not every team has that. Some teams when they see things go against them, it’s kind of a ‘here we go again’ mentality.
“This group didn’t have that mentality. We gained a lot of confidence last year.”