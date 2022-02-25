This wasn’t the first go-around for Lafayette Christian. The final buzzer sounded in the Knights’ Division III state championship girls basketball game, and there was no wild celebration.
Happy? Definitely. But LCA did exactly what was expected with a three-game march through the postseason that ended Friday with a 63-36 victory over Episcopal of Baton Rouge at the Alario Center in Westwego.
The Knights (25-7) won a second consecutive state championship, a fifth in six seasons. LCA has played in a state championship in each of the six seasons since the LHSAA first put select and nonselect schools in separate postseason brackets.
This was the most lopsided of the five championship wins.
All three postseason wins were by wide margins. LCA won a quarterfinal by 62 points. It won the semifinal by 55. Early in the championship, Episcopal kept the score close until the Knights scored 11 consecutive points in the second quarter.
A corner 3-pointer by Ideara Hebert just before the halftime buzzer put the Knights ahead 27-13. From there, the lead grew.
Sophomore Jada Richard, selected as the game outstanding player, scored 14 points with nine assists and four rebounds. She celebrated one assist from beyond the 3-point arc to senior Monae Duffy near the basket but circling her fingers around her eyes like a pair of goggles.
LCA had four players score in double figures. The others included sophomore Eve Alexander with 17 points and 11 rebounds and freshman Taelyn Taylor with 10 points, five assists and five steals. Duffy scored 15 points with eight rebounds and three steals.
“I told them Episcopal wasn’t going to be easy,” coach Errol Rogers Sr. said. “In the second half, we pushed the ball, and we did things. Things started going our way.”
Episcopal (21-7) put a focus on slowing Richard. Her teammates carried much of the load in the first half. The 6-foot Alexander had nine points and nine rebounds by halftime. The Knights scored several points off many of their 13 offensive rebounds in the first half.
“They definitely had a game plan for me,” Richard said. “They put two on me, I think. I told my teammates it was their time.”
Episcopal played in a state championship girls basketball game for the first time in school history.
“(Lafayette Christian) had a great game plan,” Episcopal coach Taylor Mims Wharton said. “Jada played well. I think her surrounding cast played well. It’s not just her. It’s everybody. It’s a full team.”
The Knights have several young players. Duffy is the only senior. Future success will be at a higher division, as LCA will play up in Class 4A beginning next season, which would put the school in the Division II select bracket with St. Thomas More.