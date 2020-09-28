High school football is back this week, and the Lafayette Parish Schools System on Monday issued coronavirus guidelines for fans.
Tickets will be available for pre-sale only; no game-day ticket sales will be allowed. Each school is responsible for determining its own pricing, purchase prioritizing and ticket distribution.
Per LHSAA guidelines, only 25% of maximum capacity will be allowed in each stadium, and all attendees, including those seated in stands, must wear masks at all times.
All seats must be assigned, with a 4-seat separation between groups. Only pre-packaged/sealed items will be sold; no hotor prepared food will be allowed in stadiums.
At home games, 25% of the total band, up to 50 band members, will be allowed to perform if facilities can safely accommodate members. Band members must wear masks except when performing on the field.
Varsity cheer and dance squads may perform on Fridays at home games, but team members must remain on the track between sidelines and stadium seats and masks must be worn at all times (except when performing on the field).
Each school is developing a plan to offer a live stream of the football games for a small fee.
Each each school will have its own plan for Senior Night & Homecoming festivities, but no homecoming dances will be held.