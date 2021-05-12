After eliminating University Lab in a quarterfinals series last week, the No. 5 Teurlings Catholic Rebels are preparing to challenge No. 1 Parkview Baptist in the Division II semifinals 2 p.m. Thursday at McMurry Park in Sulphur.
The Eagles (32-1) were the only baseball team in any class to maintain a perfect record in the regular season.
Last week against No. 8 E.D. White, Parkview took a 2-0 lead into the seventh inning in Game 1 but lost when the Cardinals scored three runs in their last at-bat.
The Eagles bounced back on Saturday with 5-2 and 9-6 wins. Leadoff hitter Brennan Holt, an LSU commitment, was 3-for-3 in Game 3 with a home run, a double and two stolen bases.
"Parkview is coming in as the higher seed," Teurlings coach Brooks Badeaux said. "They were undefeated all season. Hopefully we'll put them up against some adversity.
"The kids are excited. We're telling them it's just another game. Don't put any undue pressure on yourselves. Your coaches expected you to be here. You should have expected to be here, as well."
Teurlings won Game 1 against U-High 6-5, lost 4-3 in Game 2, and then the Rebels' bats exploded in a 16-8 win in Game 3.
"We played hard," Badeaux said. "We had a few breaks go our way and we're still alive. On Friday, we were one strike away from losing by two runs."
The Rebels (20-15) trailed 5-2 in the seventh in Game 1, but Kaden Boulet's two-out, two-strike, three-run triple was the big blow in the inning.
"We had played U-High earlier in the year," Badeaux said. "We kind of knew each other from playing in the regular season. Neither team played well in that one (a 9-8 Teurlings win).
"We knew we were going to have to bring it. The first two games of the series were pretty good games. We played horribly on defense. We pitched well but had way too many errors."
In Game 1, Kyle Breaux got the win by scattering 10 hits and three earned runs over six innings.
After the No. 4 Cubs got a leadoff single in the seventh, Ryan Richard took over and earned the save by inducing a double play, followed by a strikeout.
In Game 2, Ben Tate allowed only one earned run over seven innings, but the Rebels committed three errors behind him.
Tate, Boulet and Will Judice all homered in Game 3 with Tate going 3-for-3 with four RBIs and a double.
"We're telling the kids to play hard, to play your game," Badeaux said. "One game at a time, one pitch at a time. Don't get ahead of yourselves.
"Our guys play with emotion and play hard. They don't need to do anything they haven't been doing. At the plate, strikeouts will happen. On the mound, throwing strikes is the secret to baseball."
Badeaux hasn't decided which pitcher will get the start in the semifinals.
"We're weighing our options," he said. "Our two best arms (Reid Godchaux and Cale Comeaux) have been out all year. Who we throw will have an impact on how we set up in the field."
Richard plays shortstop when he's not pitching, and Tate's position is first base.
"Ryan Richard, he's a competitor who gets after it and puts it all on the line," Badeaux said. "Kyle Breaux has filled in and pitched some big games, especially in district. He's kept us in every game and you know what you're going to get with Kyle. He's going to be around the strike zone.
"Most people know Ben. He's a college signee (Tulane) with a power arm. When he's clicking on all cylinders, he's hard to beat. We're going to look at Parkview's lineup and see if we can find some tendencies. Hopefully we'll be able to capitalize early with some runs."