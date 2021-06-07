For the first time since 2016, Lafayette will field an American Legion baseball team this summer.
The Drillers, coached by Matt Standiford, play their first game on Tuesday at Crowley.
"I coached the St. Landry Bank team the last five years," Standiford said. "When I got the job (as Director of Baseball Operations) at LCA, I talked to Chris Domingue about starting a team in Lafayette again.
"Lafayette has so much baseball talent. With American Legion, the kids get to compete in showcase-level play without paying a dime. The top two teams in our district will advance to the state tournament at Delgado."
Domingue is currently on UL's coaching staff and is a longtime coach and director of American Legion baseball in Lafayette going back to the days of Tigue Moore himself.
The pitching staff will be anchored by Justin Brice of Acadiana High and Lafayette Christian's Miles Justin.
"Brice threw a lot of big games for Acadiana, especially in district play," Standiford said. "He's not overpowering, but he throws a ton of strikes and keeps you in the game."
Brice helped the Wreckin' Rams to the No. 11 seed in the 5A playoffs. He threw 6.2 innings with seven strikeouts in Acadiana's regular season win at Walker, which was ranked No. 4 in the state.
Justin, meanwhile, was a first-team all-state selection for LCA, which went 29-5 and reached the Division III semifinals for the first time in school history.
"In addition to pitching, Miles played first and second base and other positions, too. He's going to be a really good No. 2 starting pitcher."
In Game 1 of LCA's quarterfinals series against Ascension Episcopal, Justin pitched a complete game three-hit shutout in the Knights' 1-0 win.
The Bossier Parish Community College commitment finished the season with 76 strikeouts in 51.1 innings and a 1.63 ERA.
"We have one of the best, if not the best, catchers in the area in Bryce Barton from Southside," Standiford said. "He's solid behind the plate. It definitely helps to have somebody of his caliber."
The infield includes Kasen Richard, a first-team all-district selection from Acadiana. The Baton Rouge Community College commitment, who had six RBIs in a win over New Iberia, batted .308 as a senior.
"He played for me on the St. Landry Bank team last year," Standiford said. "He's really talented with a lot of pop hitting from the left side."
Ty Wilkerson (Southside), who also bats from the left side, will be at shortstop.
"I'm surprised Wilkerson doesn't have any scholarship offers," Standiford said. "He's a very talented kid with great size at 6-foot-3 and over 200 lbs."
Wilkerson was a second-team District 3-5A performer, as was fellow infielder Parker Gwyn, who led Acadiana with a .356 batting average.
Southside's Culley Holden will see action at a variety of positions.
"Holden can play a lot of different roles," Standiford said. "He'll start off in the outfield. At pitcher, he came into the game, no matter the situation, and really held down the opposing hitters.
"We're excited about the players from Southside. They had a lot of success. They beat Sam Houston, lost to Barbe in extra innings, and had a lot of big wins."
Other key players include STM products Hayes Trahan and Adam Faust and catcher Cael Zeringue of LCA. Trahan was a first-team all-district pick at shortstop.
"Trahan and Faust are really good defensively," Standiford said. "I think our team strength will be our offensive production, although we won't have a whole lot of power.
"We have the potential to hit a lot of doubles and triples. We have a little speed that can hopefully help our pitchers by producing runs and putting pressure on opponents."
Standiford expects District 3 to be highly competitive. The Drillers will be opening their season at Crowley, which has already played a handful of games.
"All the teams in our district are tough," he said. "Crowley will definitely be a tough opponent with the experience they have.
"The last four years, Crowley and St. Landry Bank have played for the district title. I think it will come down to who pitches and plays defense the best."