IOTA — It was a good Thursday for Northwest at the District 5-3A track meet at Iota High School.
The Raiders swept the boys and girls divisions, stacking up 136 points in both.
Northwest's girls won all the relays.
Much of that dominance can be attributed to Aryn Pitre, the girls outstanding track performer. Pitre accounted for 32.5 points.
“We’ve really been pushing ourselves at practice to perform to the best of our abilities,” Pitre said. “Today, I honestly didn’t feel like I did all I could do due to recovery times. But, I think next week (in regionals), there will be a better outcome.”
It’s hard to imagine better than Pitre's four first places.
She won the 100-meter, 200 and 400 sprints. She was especially dominant in the 400, where she outpaced her next closest competitor, Church Point’s Madison Melancon, by six seconds en route to victory.
“When you have a competitor like (Aryn), it doesn’t take a lot of pressure off of her teammates because it’s such a team sport,” Northwest track coach Leon Citizen said. “But, she does do a great job and was really important for us today.”
Pitre wasn't the only Northwest girls winning event. She accounted for only four of the 16 first places the Raiders put up between the boys and girls meets.
However, it was an important step as they prepare for the regional meet next week.
“I know practice-wise, we’re going to work on speed and getting our form right, even if we are fatigued,” Pitre said. “I know (as a team), we’re going to move things around so we can qualify as many people as possible for state.”
Northwest's boys title was powered by two wins from Ethon Aucoin in the 800 (2 minutes, 19.64) and the 1,600 (5:16.96).
Ville Platte's girls were second, narrowly missing top honors by only four points with 132. Church Point's boys were right behind Northwest with 130 points.
Ville Platte's girls were paced by double-winner Kayden Coward in the field events with firsts in the long jump (15 feet, 8 inches) and in the high jump (4-8), as well as two firsts from Vandryua Wilson in the 1,600 (6:21.71) and the 3,200 (14:27.37).
Church Point's boys, meanwhile, won three of the four relays, as well as wins from Armstead Mouton in the 200 (23.23), Bryce LeJeune in the 3,200 (12:16.42), Khaled Babineaux in the long jump (20-7.25) and Dylan Stelly in the javelin (153-5).