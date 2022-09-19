Episcopal School of Acadiana volleyball coach Sara Robichaux has never had any doubts about her team.
Robichaux just wanted the Falcons to believe in themselves the same way she does, and it seems to be happening.
"I think some of the girls didn't have the full belief in themselves," Robichaux said.
"At first, we were a little unsure of ourselves, but we're really starting to come into our own."
It's logical that the Falcons were a bit tentative to start the season. Last year's team, which went 30-16 and finished as Division V runner-up to Country Day, featured three star seniors in Peyton Stokley, Graycee Kline and Eleanor Cowan.
Stokley, who is starting as a freshman setter at Southeastern Louisiana, was a first-team all-metro selection who led the team in kills, hitting percentage, aces and serve receive percentage. Cline, a second-team all-metro pick, led the team in digs, and Cowan was the leader in blocks.
"Mentally, the girls knew that Peyton, Eleanor and Graycee held last year's team together so much that they were afraid they wouldn't be able to meet the same standard," said Robichaux, who pointed to a Sept. 6 loss to Teurlings Catholic as a defining moment.
The Falcons lost that match to the powerhouse Rebels but won the second set.
"When they took the set from Teurlings, they looked at each other like, 'Hey! We are really good,' " said Robichaux, who agreed.
"I told them we have a whole month and half to go in the season. I think they started to realize that they don't have to be Peyton. They don't have to be Graycee. They just have to be themselves, and that's good enough for their team."
The Falcons, 8-5 with a No. 12 power rating in Division V, have losses to Division I No. 3 Archbishop Chapelle, No. 4 Hahnville, No. 11 Sulphur, and Division II No. 1 St. Thomas More and No. 2 Teurlings Catholic.
The starting lineup, which is junior-laden with no seniors, includes Tyler Harson, Avery Monica, Briley Herpin, Anna Breaux, Camille Movassaghi and Camille Kane.
"We definitely have the potential to make it to the final again," Robichaux said. "We just have to set it in our minds that we're going to get there. Honestly, it's really a special team, and everybody we have on the court right now will be returning next year.
"We pride ourselves on our serve receive and our defense, and those two things have been really good. I'd like to see us improve a little more on getting creative with our offense. Since we're small, we can't do the same thing over and over again."
Westminster Christian, Ascension Episcopal, Academy of Sacred Heart and Highland Baptist are members of Division V, District 3 along with the Falcons.
Westminster is 12-2 with the No. 2 power rating in Division V, and Ascension Episcopal (8-6) is No. 3. Academy of Sacred Heart (1-6) and Highland Baptist (2-4) are rebuilding this season.
The No. 3-seeded Falcons upset No. 2 Westminster Christian in the semifinals last season. Ascension Episcopal, which reached the Division IV semifinals as the No. 1 seed, moved to Division V after reclassification.