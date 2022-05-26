Former Acadiana High girls soccer standout Emma Young continues to achieve highly during her collegiate career at Mississippi College.
Not only did Young recently earn recognition as the Gulf South Conference’s Defender of the Year, but Young was honored on the league’s “Top Ten” list.
Young is one of top five female honors in the conference, based on on athletic, academic and extracurricular achievement during the past school year.
As a result, Young is eligible for consideration for the GSC’s Commissioner’s Trophy – honoring the top male and female in the league on June 2.
In addition to her elite defensive play, Young volunteered for such projects as Camp Pioneer, the Hap Hudson 5K run, animal rescue and organized relief efforts for victims of Hurricane Laura.