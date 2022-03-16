The LHSAA's select schools have set a game plan that puts their first baseball tournament in Hammond.
SLU's Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field will be the site of the select finals on May 13-14, according to a memo sent by Archbishop Rummel's Jay Roth.
A year ago, select/nonselect schools played championships togetrher due to the pandemic. In 2020, select finals in all sports, including baseball, were played at school or other neutral sites.
Action begins on Friday, May 13, with finals for Division V at 2 p.m. and Division II at 7 p.m.
On Sunday, May 14, games start at 11 a.m. with the Division IV final. The Division III final follows at 3 p.m. and event concludes with the Division I final at 7 p.m.