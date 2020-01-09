For the past 20 years, no program other than Comeaux or Teurlings Catholic has won the Greg Lavergne Parish Wrestling Duals at Carencro High.
It’s even been eight years since anyone finished in the top two other than the Spartans and Rebels — Acadiana was the runner-up that season.
If you listen to Comeaux High coach Keith Bergeron, though, it might be possible this season.
“This is one of the deepest parish tournaments we’ve had in a long time,” Bergeron said.
Teurlings Catholic has won the past two parish crowns.
This year’s seven-round event kicks off at 4 p.m. Friday for three rounds, before getting started again at 10 a.m. Saturday morning for the first of four rounds. The final round is tentatively scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m.
Providing the depth this year are host Carencro and Acadiana, but also contributing to it perhaps being a little more wide open than normal is the makeup of the Spartans team this season.
“We have a lot of kids wrestling for the first time in varsity,” Bergeron said. “That means there are a lot of growing pains. It’s getting better every day, but we still have a long way to go.”
That means two-time defending parish champion Teurlings Catholic is again the easy favorite to make it three in a row, as well as four times in the past six years.
“We’re deep,” Teurlings assistant coach Brad Macha said. “We may not have as many standout type guys this year, but we’re a deeper team.”
Leading the Rebels this season is senior Matthew Carrier (21-0) at 126 pounds. Forced to manage his weight for most of his career for the good of the team, Carrier is undefeated so far this season at his natural weight.
“He’s our leader,” Macha said. “He’s the vocal guy. He’s the guy who represents our team. This is his team. He’s having a great year. Nobody’s really challenged him yet.”
Also shining for the Rebels are: freshman Ethan Boudreaux (20-3) at 106, Vaughan Romero (23-1) at 170 and David Bernard (15-1) at 182.
The Spartans are paced by heavyweight Donald Paul off to a 24-0 start. Other mainstays for Comeaux are: Reed Bergeron (18-2) at 120, Trevor Hanson at 125 and Avery Porche at 132.
“We don’t have the big dominant kid that we’ve had in the past, but we do have a handful of very good kids capable of beating anybody,” Bergeron said.
Acadiana’s big chance of making a legitimate push into the top two was thwarted when the news came Wednesday that Lucky Brooks will be lost for the wrestling season with a shoulder injury that he played through during the Rams’ state title football season.
“That’s going to make a big difference,” Acadiana coach Brandon Wheatley said. “I think we were going to be in the mix for parish. It’s probably just too much too soon.”
That doesn’t mean the Rams don’t have some contenders, topped by Kaleb Cavalier at either 182 or 195, Marcus Williams at either 182 or 195, sophomore Seth Choate at 138, Braedon Csaszar at 145 and sophomore sensation Luke LaFleur at 126, who finished third at the Trey Culotta tournament. LaFleur was 40-9 as a freshman last season.
Because of injuries, the Rams may be four short of filling each weight class.
Carencro, on the other hand, won’t fill two weight classes and like Acadiana, is still catching because of a late start after football season.
Bears to watch include: Tyrick Clay at 132, Zavione Willis at 220, Kendrell Williams at 182, Todd Arceneaux at 138, Octayvien Tate at 113 and Trent Jolivette at 285. Williams is a defending state champion in Division II, but this weekend will be his first mat time this season.