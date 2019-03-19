No one can accuse Acadiana High School softball coach Kevin Smith of being unrealistic. Because when you start as many as four freshmen, like the Rams did during Tuesday’s 12-8 win against district-rival Comeaux, it’s not always going to look pretty.
But an honest assessment of the maturation process of his club has meant Smith has been able to approach things in a different way.
“The youth, I hate to say it, but I think I’ve been more calm this year than I’ve been any year,” Smith said with a laugh. “It’s unusual for me, but the kids find ways to get it done. That’s the key.”
Indeed, the 11-7 Rams have found ways to win in recent weeks, notching their sixth victory in their past eight games after Tuesday’s four-run decision against the Spartans. Acadiana, despite not possessing much power in the lineup, has done it with offense as much as anything, using singles and doubles to put up runs.
They did that Tuesday against Comeaux when fielding miscues kept the Spartans at arm’s reach.
“The girls came out and they really put the bat on the ball,” Smith said. “We say that all the time: ‘The only way you’re going to win if is if you get runs scored.’ I think the girls hit the ball well enough to do it. We took those opportunities and made it happen.
"Defensively, we had some errors, but when you’ve got four freshmen on the field, you’re a young squad. We’re going to make puppy errors. We’ve just got to find ways to minimize them and clean that up.”
On Tuesday, Acadiana was loaded with youth in the lineup, partially because of injuries to senior third baseman Frashaylon Angelle and junior shortstop Jessi Daigle. Right fielder Sydney Menard, center fielder Kathryn Carrere, first baseman Avery Allgood and shortstop Tori Albarado were all freshman starters against the Spartans.
“We’ve got some seniors in key spots, but we’ve got a lot of young girls that are coming in,” Smith said. “We’re having to work and get them used to that fast-paced game. They’re coming off of the fall ball and summer ball, and it’s not nearly as fast as the high school (game) is. They’re finding (that) out, but they’re making the adjustment to it.”
It’s a different feel for a team that won its first playoff game since 1991 last year, when they featured all-state first-teamer Sydni Larriviere and all-state honorable mention Gracie Trahan. Larriviere, now playing at Northwestern State, did the bulk of the pitching when she wasn’t playing second base. Trahan, a freshman at Mississippi College, helped solidify the middle of the defense in center field.
“Not much got past those two,” Smith said of Larriviere and Trahan. “Now we’re bringing in young kids, and we’re just developing for the future.”
Senior catcher Aleksis Duplichen’s leadership has been instrumental in helping the young players push through typical rookie mistakes. Duplichen finds herself gathering teammates during tense moments in games to express calm, like her coach.
“We know they’re going to make errors, but we’re like, ‘Guys, it’s going to be OK,’ Duplichen said. “We have code words. We’re like, ‘Flush it. Get it out your brain. It happens. You can’t change it, so don’t make another bad play.’ ”