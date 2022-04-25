There is strength in numbers, something that is never more true than during regional track week.
Simply put, the more athletes you can advance through the regional ranks this week, the better chance you have for success in next week's LHSAA State Meet at LSU.
It's a formula that as produced back-to-back Class 4A titles for the Westgate Tigers, and one that could make it three straight.
They will face stiff competition on Thursday in the Region II-4A meet at Cecilia High School, which is coming off boys and girls titles in District 6-4A.
Field events are set for 1 p.m., running finals at 3:15, for Districts 4, 5, 6 and 7.
"We had some good performances,' said coach Phillip Guidry of his 5-4A champs. "And a few surprises. The key will be how well we handle the week ahead and how many we can get to State."
The Tigers got thee wins from Tray Quan Francis (400. 800, 1600), Camron Spencer's 200-110 hurdles double, relay wins of 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400, field event firsts from Dedrick Latulas (triple jump), Jordan Doucet (long jump), Jaiden Dauterive (shotput) and high jumper Zaid Landry.
Few are betting against them this week.
Teurlings edged Northside 124-122 for the 5-4A girls title, led by distance stars Angelle Dupuis and Lexi Guidry, but Northside boasts sprinter Quincy Simon n the 100, 200 and 400 and three swift relay quartets.
Jayden Singleton is he Cecilia spark after district wins in the 110 hurdles (15.30), 300 hurdles (40.78), long jump (21-5.25) and triple jump (42-9), while the Cecilia girls wrapped up district with a 4:14 4x400 relay.
2A, 1A meets held locally
Tuesday is the Region II-2A meet at UL's Cajun Track with Districts 5-8 with field events at 1:30 and running at 5:30 p.m.
District 6-2A champion Lafayette Christian rolled to 13 wins last week behind Devin Walton (10.85 100, 22.88 200), and thrower Micah Miller (50-2.5 shot put, 175-1 discus).
Also on Tuesday's schedule is Class 1A teams from Districts 4, 5 and 8 at New Iberia - field starting at 3:30 with running at 5:30.
Contenders include District 8 champion Hanson Memorial and Highland Baptist, and double 5-1A winners Westminster Christian.
Highland boasts Tyler Blissett, a sub-10 minute two miler who tripled up last week, going against Westminster's Owen Melancon and others.
District 3-5A faces a stern test in Region I at Northwestern State on Wednesday, with numbers sure to take a hit.
But Lafayette High's Lady Lions will follow Courtney Wiltz (100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, long jump) and freshman Amber Broussard (800, 1600, 3200) into battle. District 3-5A runner-up Southside is paced by distance ace Connor Irvin and jumper Dillon Sonnier.
And Wednesday's Region II-3A meeting includes districts 4, 5, 6 and 9 at Iowa.
Northwest won both sides of the 5-3A meet, while St. Martinville and Kaplan ruled 6-3A. Stars include SMSH's Tanner Harrison (6-4 HJ) and Kaplan sprinter Gabe Clement.
District 7-B - highlighted by ESA, Midland and J.S. Clark locally - is scheduled for Thursday at Christ Episcopal in Covington - 3 p.m. field and 5:45 p.m. running.