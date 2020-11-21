1. Never give up
Both the Breaux Bridge Tigers and the Comeaux Spartans began this turbulent coronavirus season 0-5. Obviously, packing it in and chalking it up as an asterisk season would have been easier. Instead, the Tigers closed the regular season with three straight wins to get in the playoffs, while coach Doug Dotson’s Spartans refused to mail it in when they traveled to Rayne for the regular-season finale in winning 32-21 over the Wolves.
2. Turnaround seasons
It’s not secret that 2020 has been an awful years for millions of people in America. For three high school football teams in the Acadiana area, however, it’s the year their fans have been waiting for. The Cecilia Bulldogs came off back-to-back losing seasons to finish this fall 7-1 as outright league champions. New Iberia, meanwhile, went from 2-8 in Curt Ware’s first season to 6-2 this season. And although Lafayette High lost in its finale, coach Cedric Figaro’s Lions still enjoyed a 5-1 season.
3. Wreckin’ Rams can defend
Largely due to a flurry of early turnovers in last week’s loss to Catholic High of Baton Rouge, Acadiana’s defense gave up 27 points in losing their first loss of the season. It didn’t take long, however, for the Rams to return, limiting Lafayette High’s rushing game to 22 yards and delivered four quarterback sacks. Led by UL commit Cameron George with three sacks, the Rams’ relentless defense was on full display in leading the Rams to the outright District 3-5A crown.