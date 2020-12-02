It’s not an exaggeration to say Catholic-New Iberia's KK Reno plays four positions.
Reno has embraced an expanded role for the Panthers this season, serving as the focal point of the offense by seeing time at quarterback, running back and wide receiver as well as starting as a defensive back.
Reno also plays a role on special teams in the return game as a dangerous, do-it-all athlete who has a chance to go the distance whenever the ball is in his hands.
“When you lose the type of talent we had last year, you have to know who’s the next guy up,” first-year coach Scott Wattigny said. “We felt confident KK would be that guy for us. It’s been a remarkable year for him considering the lack of preparation this offseason with a new coach and a new system. He’s done an incredible job, and I believe he’ll be a big-time Division I player.”
Reno has taken off down the stretch and has helped the Panthers to five straight wins heading into this week’s Division III quarterfinals clash against No. 1-seeded Newman.
“This season started off pretty rough,” Reno said. “We had a first-year head coach and a new system, but we’re starting to gel together and now things are going way better. Now we know what to do with our new coach, and he knows where to put us now."
Reno started mainly as the Panthers’ quarterback this season, but he’s played more running back and wide receiver as the season’s gone on.
“We’ve been able to showcase what he can do,” Wattigny said. “We do a lot better when we can move him around and space him out at different positions. He’s talented and is a great kid who’s easy to coach.
"He knows what it takes at quarterback and plays both ways and also on special teams. He’s confident but humble. He’s a special kid.”
Reno’s a downhill runner with ability to make people miss. He was the Acadiana area’s regular-season rushing leader with 880 yards on 144 carries and 14 touchdowns.
“I have to give a lot of the credit to our play-calling and our lineman,” Reno said. “I’d describe myself as a downhill runner. I’ll wait for holes sometimes, but I usually just hit it. I made a couple big runs where I hit holes and helped get something going. Last year we always had other guys (Trey Amos and Trey Henry), but now I have to step up and make plays.”
Reno’s versatility is a nightmare for opposing defenses, and while he had big shoes to fill after Amos graduated and went onto UL, he has answered the call and then some.
“The grind is big time,” Reno said. “As soon as you get off for offense, you’ve got to go straight back for defense. I feel like I’ve been doing good back there (as a defensive back). I grew up playing DB and started out there as a freshman and played there for seven-on-seven. I talk to (Trey Amos) every day. We’ve gotten close.”
With the Panthers now having senior Layne Lipari seeing time at quarterback, Reno's been able to see more time in the backfield and split out wide some in order to fully maximize his skillset.
"Placing him only at quarterback would be an injustice,” Wattigny said. “We put him in the I-formation, and we probably wouldn’t beat Menard last week if not. He’s a downhill, physical runner who’s expanded the offense due to his athleticism. He makes us better as a team on offense since we’re able to move guys around."
Reno also plays an important leadership role for the Panthers, leading by example by being humble yet assertive.
“(Reno) is reserved and humble,” Wattigny said. “He has a load of talent, but he leads by example. He’s one of the most well-respected guys for us. He always has a smile on his face and is truly a great kid.
"What he’s done is incredible, and I couldn’t be more proud. He’s a humble kid that’s hungry. He’s athletic, but he has a special character of the highest integrity."
Reno has received interest from UL, Tulane and Louisiana Tech.
“He is going to wind up somewhere,” Wattigny said. “I’m not sure yet what college or position, but he’s talked to some in-state schools and went out as far as a few Power Five Big Ten schools. His versatility will help him, but he’ll have to find a sweet spot at the end of the day since most guys only go one way at the college level. It will be interesting to see what coaches say. He’s only a junior, so he’ll have another year to ride it out.”
“A few Division I colleges have been talking to me,” Reno said. “I feel like I’ll get even more interest and pick up some offers.”