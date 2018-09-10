1. University High (2-0): The nationally ranked Class 3A Cubs won their 15th straight game, dating to last season, ousting Class 1A Southern Lab 42-14.
Up next: Defending Division I champion Catholic (2-0) at Memorial Stadium.
2. Catholic (2-0): Speaking of the Bears, it’s another tough game against another team with a championship pedigree. Catholic didn’t make every play, but made enough to beat defending 5A champion Zachary.
Up next: Defending Division II champion U-High.
3. East Ascension (2-0): The Spartans of Class 5A overcame some adversity in their Week 2 win over traditional power Parkview Baptist
Up next: Thibodaux (2-0) and a road test outside the BR area.
4. Zachary (1-1): No way the Broncos can drop too far after an incredible game with Catholic. There were big plays all around, and the ZHS made plenty.
Up next: Madison Prep (1-1).
5. Southern Lab (1-1): Forget about the 42-14 score last week. The Class 1A Kittens are still among Louisiana’s elite teams in all classes. The bad news for opponents? There is still room for this team to get better.
Up next: Scotlandville (2-0) at Baker High.
6. Plaquemine (2-0) and Scotlandville (2-0): Different styles of dominance so far for Class 4A PHS and Class 5A SHS. Plaquemine is averaging 42 points a game and Scotlandville has been more methodical. But the biggest tests yet are here.
Up next for PHS: at St. Thomas More; Up next for SHS: Southern Lab at Baker.
8. The Dunham School (2-0): The Class 2A Tigers have been impressive in wins over 5A Central and 3A Baker. There is more to Dunham than LSU commitment Derek Stingley Jr.
Up next: St. Michael (2-0).
9. Live Oak (2-0): The Eagles are in the LSWA’s Class 5A top 10 and have been solid in two grind-it-out wins.
Up next: West Feliciana (1-1), defending 3A champion.
10, Madison Prep (1-1): After a year of adjustment, the Chargers look to make their mark in 3A, which won’t be easy in a district that includes West Feliciana and U-High. However, the next test is a big one.
Up next: at Zachary (1-1).
On the outside looking in: Ascension Catholic (2-0), Livonia (2-0), St. Amant (2-0), Walker (2-0).