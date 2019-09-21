Danarious Journet, Cecilia
Saddled with an 0-2 record after scoring a combined 19 points in losses to St. Martinville and Comeaux, the Bulldogs needed a spark. Journet, Cecilia’s 6-foot-1, 175-pound tailback, provided it. He rushed for an area-high 240 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries, as the Bulldogs beat Crowley 34-16. Journet took over the lead rushing duties midway through last season and, off his coach’s request, committed to changing his running style in the offseason.
Malik Nabers, Comeaux
Nabers has garnered scholarship offers from schools in the Southeastern Conference, but because of the attention he often draws by opposing defense, he doesn’t always stand out in the Comeaux offense. That was not the case Friday against Notre Dame, despite a losing effort. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound junior hauled in seven passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns during 28-13 loss to the Pios. Nabers is the 12th-best prospect from Louisiana in the class of 2021, according to 247Sports.
Sage Ryan, Lafayette Christian
Another player who stood out despite his team falling short, Ryan did it all for the Knights in a 27-13 loss to Acadiana. The All-State return specialist returned two kickoffs for touchdowns, one for 96 yards in the first half and another for 70 yards late in the game. The 5-foot-11, 193-pound athlete also caught four passes for 94 yards and saw snaps in the secondary. Ryan is the second-best junior prospect from Louisiana, according to 247Sports, and has a scholarship offer from LSU.
Thaos Figaro, Acadiana
The Wreckin’ Rams defense turned in a dominant showing Friday, holding an LCA offense with plenty of skill talent to 112 yards of offense. Figaro was a big part of that. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound junior recorded eight tackles, including four behind the line of scrimmage, and forced three fumbles. He also notched three quarterback hurries, a sack and blocked a kick. Figaro was a first-team all-district performer as a sophomore and appears to have a bright future.
Darius Gilliam, North Vermilion
In one of the bigger wins of the evening by any Acadiana area team, Gilliam shined in a 23-22 overtime victory against Ascension Episcopal. Gilliam, a 5-foot-11, 160-pound senior, rushed for 136 and two touchdowns on 26 carries and 11 of his 12 passes for 179 yards and another score. Gilliam played wide receiver last year, averaging 19 yards per catch, before two of the Patriots’ quarterbacks went down with injuries late in the season.