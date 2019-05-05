Teurlings Catholic and St. Charles Catholic are developing quite an intense playoff rivalry.
Last year, Teurlings lost Game 1 of the quarterfinal series to St. Charles, but bounced back to win the next two and advance to Sulphur where the Rebels won their third consecutive state title.
St. Charles was able to turn the tables this weekend, however. The sixth-seeded Comets dropped Game 1 on Friday but were able to come back Sunday and take two to advance.
"It feels good," St. Charles coach Wayne Stein said. "This is our third time in the last four years that we're going to Sulphur. We don't quite have the tradition of a Teurlings, but we have a baseball tradition here. I just told the kids that we've been there before. We're not going there on a field trip. We're trying to take the next step and win a state championship."
All three games were decided by one run. After losing 1-0 in Game 1, the Comets (29-8) won the next two by scores of 3-2 and 2-1, respectively.
"We felt good about it even though I was disappointed that we let Friday's game go by with the way we pitched and played defense," Stein said. "I thought we should have won the first one, but then again (Peyton) Lejeune had a lot to do with that. We've been in this situation. Last year, we came to Teurlings and won Game 1, and they came out and beat us twice on Saturday.
"I think that experience, as hard as it was, gave us the opportunity to feel like we could do it. We weren't down after losing Friday, and maybe even the day in-between on Saturday gave us a little chance to try and regroup and say, 'Hey, we can get this done.'"
The Comets took a 2-0 lead into the seventh inning in Game 2 and were cruising along behind starter Jack Lorio, who had limited the third-seeded Rebels to one hit.
Teurlings (26-11) finally got to Lorio when Dain Turner slammed a double and Ben Tate followed with a two run homer to even the score.
In the bottom half of the inning, the Comets responded with a walk-off single by Joe Chiarella to force a third-and-final game.
"It was devastating the way we lost the lead in Game 2, but I think us winning it in the bottom half of the seventh gave us the momentum right back, and so we were able to carry that into Game 3," said Stein, who received complete game efforts from all three starting pitchers during the series.
"You can't say enough about those guys," Stein said. "They've done well for us all year. I felt like we had the pitching to do it. I can't say enough about what Lorio did in Game 2. He had only given up one hit entering the seventh, and he kept his composure after giving up the home run. He kept us there and kept us tied, which was phenomenal."
Caleb St. Martin went the distance on the mound in Game 3 for the Comets.
"I also can't say enough about Caleb," Stein said. "If we didn't give them something here and there, it's a shutout. He's thrown well for us all year and I couldn't be prouder of my team. Teurlings creates so much pressure on you. Their offense puts so much pressure to where you crack, but we were able to pitch out of jams. Usually when Teurlings get a runner at third with less than two outs, that guy is scoring: you can bank it.
"I thought we did a nice job of minimizing things. That is the difference in winning playoff games, especially here at Teurlings Catholic. Last year was kind of new to us. I don't know if you come in and beat Teurlings Catholic the first time you face them in this type of situation. We hadn't played them in the playoffs because we've been a Class 2A/Division III school. We moved up to Division II and here's almighty Teurlings, and we didn't quite know what we were getting ourselves into. This year we knew exactly what we were getting into, and I think that's where the confidence came from. Not that we thought we would win for sure, but we knew we could win and that's half the battle."
Teurlings appeared to draw first blood in the third inning of Game 2 when Lejeune trotted in from third base on a flyball out. The senior UL signee was ruled out after an appeal, however.
"There were some things that really hurt," Teurlings coach Michael Thibodeaux said. "The tag-up play where they appealed with the umpire (positioned) down the outfield line. That's a call you just can't make. The umpire is out there to see if the ball is hit fair or foul, and then he's going to make a decision on whether my All-American shortstop, Peyton Lejeune, had tagged up too early.
"But in games decided by one run, everything counts, and we could have done some different things, but obviously hats off to St. Charles. They made every play. Those guys looked like champions today. We hit so many balls hard in the gap, and there was the play their right fielder made, and there were two or three plays at the wall that their left and center fielder made."
Teurlings received stellar pitching during the series, as well. Game 2 starter Braxton Gallet yielded only one run through six innings. Ben Tate and Connor Macip, a junior UNO commit who tossed 3 1/3 innings of hitless relief, drew praise from Thibodeaux for their efforts in Game 3.
"I was so proud of our young pitchers," Thibodeaux said. "They gave us a chance to win. The seniors move on and there's nothing for them to regret. They've made our program better. It's the winningest class in school history. The sophomores and juniors contributed throughout the course of the season
"What Ben Tate did today was amazing. He gave up two runs and hadn't pitched in a game in forever. Conner Macip put up zeros and gave us a chance to win. The future looks bright. We have good young players in the freshman class. The sophomore class got a lot of work with experience on the field, so we're not going anywhere. This program isn't going anywhere. We're better now than we ever were."