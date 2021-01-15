The St. Thomas More Lady Cougars soccer team are three-time defending state champions, and they looked the part Friday night against rival Teurlings Catholic.
While last season’s contest ended up tied, the Lady Cougars left no doubt that they were the superior team this season and delivered a commanding 8-0 victory over the Lady Rebels in which they saw seven different players score goals.
It was senior night for the Lady Cougars, who started out with 11 seniors in the starting lineup and delivered a great performance in front of their home crowd.
“We have 11 seniors who contributed to this championship run the last three years,” Lady Cougars head coach Daniel Underwood said. “They’re still hungry for that fourth one. It doesn’t take very much motivation to get them excited for Teurlings Catholic. They (wins) all feel good. We’ll take them anyway we can get them whether they’re 8-0 or 1-0. They all count the same to us.”
The Lady Cougars have a strong senior group led by Appalachian State commitment Avery Quoyeser, who had a strong performance in which she delivered several shots on goal.
“We had 11 seniors, so they were all able to start,” Quoyeser said. “Some of them were starting for the first time in their career, so it was really great to see them out there. Gracie Gautreaux had two goals in some of her varsity minutes, so it was great to see everyone out there.”
While Quoyeser missed a few opportunities early on, she broke through and scored a goal to open the second half, and the Lady Cougars proceeded to pull away.
“Their keeper (Bella Hutchinson) played really well,” Quoyeser said. “She made some great saves, but overall we were just the better team. We had a lot of shots. We had a lot of opportunities to get goals, so I feel like once we started opening them out, we had more space in the middle to hit shots, and that’s what helped us win.”
Gautreaux was the only Lady Cougar to score multiple goals, who also saw Amelie Echeverria, Raegan Latiolais, Mary Ainsley-Alack, Brooklyn Babineaux and Jadyn Mallory chip in a goal each.
“We got a little bit from everybody tonight,” Underwood said. “That’s kind of how we like it. If they want to key in on one, we definitely have two or three others that can give us some goals.”
The Lady Cougars started 0-3 after Quoyeser and several other starters were quarantined, but they’ve got their lineup back together and have only lost one game since.
“They’re flying,” Underwood. “We’ve been fortunate. I think that taught us a lesson to remain diligent about social distancing and just being mindful of everything. Wish I had some wood to knock on, but we haven’t had anymore quarantines since.
"When everybody’s together, it’s very special. We’re blessed. Just lost one to Dominican in a tournament so far with everybody together.”
“We faced the reigning Division I champs (Northshore), our division rival in Lakeshore and a powerhouse in St. Scholastica (first three games). With the way the season’s going, we’re definitely glad we got to play those games. In that type of situation if it were to happen again, at least we know how to remain competitive and overcome a bit of adversity. It just made those players that were out come back with renewed desire.”
The Lady Cougars still have some tough regular season games on tap, but they appear to be in great shape and playing at an elite level in their quest for a fourth-straight state championship.
“We’re feeling good,” Quoyeser said. “We’re ready. We play Dominican soon again after our loss against them, but we’re ready to play them again. We’ve been working a lot in practice on moving faster with the ball, so we’re going to get a lot better against their team. We’re going to have a lot of upcoming wins.”
“We always try and just focus on us,” Underwood said. “We just focus on getting better each and every day. This is a group that’s been a championship contender since their freshman season. One thing with this group is that they’re extremely focused, they’re goal driven, and they work extremely hard for those goals. We’re excited. It’s January, we’re gearing up through February. I like what I’ve been seeing in training, and it’s been translating into competition.”