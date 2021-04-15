The St. Thomas More Cougars were hungry for redemption after suffering a heartbreaking loss on Monday to the Carencro Bears.
The Cougars were not only looking to even the series, but the District 5-4A title was on the line with the winner of Thursday's contest being the outright district champion.
The Bears nearly pulled off another comeback victory, but the Cougars were able to defend their home field and secure a 5-4 victory and the district title.
“I didn’t even know we were district champs,” Cougars coach Gary Perkins said. “I just knew we had to win today. They (Carencro) are very competitive. They’ve got a lot of seniors, we’ve been playing with them for the past two or three years on that roster, so I’m sure they wanted somehow to win the district championship."
"We have a team that’s come a long way. We didn’t have a whole lot of depth coming back from last year, and a lot of our young kids have really grown up a lot this year. The kids just don’t quit, they just keep competing.”
The Cougars had a 5-0 lead after four innings, and while the Bears tried to pull off yet another comeback, the Cougars were able to turn a highlight reel double play to end the Bears’ chances in the final inning.
“It (the double play) happened so fast, but at least our second baseman (Jaxon Manuel) made a great play,” Perkins said. “He was aware enough to turn and make the force out at first base to double them up. That was a great play."
Senior Josh Stevenson was called on to pitch in relief, and while he ran into some trouble, he was able to finish off what hard-throwing senior Landon Morrow started.
"I thought (Josh) Stevenson came in and pitched really well," Perkins said. "Of course (Landon) Morrow was outstanding, but he hit the 100 mark, so we don’t usually let our pitchers go much past 100 pitches, so we felt like we needed to make that change, and it worked out for us.”
“He (Stevenson) is such a competitor. One of our best athletes that we have, so he understands about making the pitch. He struggled a little bit, the umpire squeezed a little bit, but then again it was just a well-played game by both games.”
Morrow was stellar on the mound and would’ve pitched longer if it wasn’t for pitch count concerns, as he recorded nine strikeouts and allowed only one run in 4.2 innings.
“I was just trying to take it easy, just throw strikes, and it worked out for me,” Morrow said. “That’s about it, I had confidence from the rest of the year that I was doing pretty good, so I just stuck with it. I had trouble toward the beginning, I wasn’t throwing as many strikes. Toward the end kind of worked it back in the strike zone, and it worked out, we got the dub.
Morrow also contributed with his bat with an RBI single, and while it wasn’t a perfect day for the Cougars’ lineup, they did what they had to do to win.
“It was the same type of game we had over there at their place, so it was a well-played game by both teams,” Perkins said. “We didn’t hit the ball the way I would’ve liked to have seen us hit the ball after we scored our five runs. We were kind of rocking back on our five runs thinking that was going to be enough since we were at home, but Carencro’s got a good little ball club.”
The Cougars (16-11) have several new starters after graduating 14 seniors from last year’s team, but they’ve hit their stride down the stretch and hope to continue their rich tradition of going to Sulphur.
“We lost 14 seniors, so this was really a work in progress I guess you can say,” Perkins said. “We’ve gotten better. We’re still not where we need to be, but hopefully in the next week or so we can get it fixed and hopefully make the playoffs and make a good showing.
"That’s a good confidence builder obviously to win your district, and our districts pretty good. If nothing else they’ll have a good attitude in preparing for the playoffs. We hope to get two or three more games under belt next week, and then next we’ll start the road to Sulphur.”