Region 1, Class 5A Meet
BOYS TEAM STANDINGS
1. Ruston 134.5, 2. Ouachita 75, 3. Parkway 49, 4. Captain Shreve 34, 5. Byrd 32, 6. Benton 31, 7. Barbe 29.5, 8. Airline 28.5, 9. West Monroe 23, 9. West Ouachita 23, 11. Natchitoches-Central 21, 12. Southwood 18, 13. New Iberia 16, 14. Haughton 15, 15. Pineville 13, 15. Comeaux 13, 17. Southside 12, 18. Alexandria 11, 19. Acadiana 6, 20. Sam Houston 2.5, 21. Sulphur 2, 22. Lafayette High 0.
BOYS RUNNING EVENTS
100 – 1. Marques Stevenson, Captain Shreve, 10.73; 2. Travian Johnson, Southwood, 10.90; 3. Jaylan White, Parkway, 10.92; 4. Austin Willis, Ouachita, 10.94.
200 – 1. Travian Johnson, Southwood, 21.55; 2. Brady Beason, Ruston, 21.79; 3. John Ecot, Haughton, 21.86; 4. Austin Willis, Ouachita, 22.00.
400 – 1. Marquez Stevenson, Captain Shreve, 47.67; 2. Joshua Anding, Ruston, 48.85; 3. Carson McPherson, Ruston, 49.99; 4. Ja’Michael Davis, C.E. Byrd, 50.69.
800 – 1. Caleb Babineaux, Ruston, 1:54.80; 2. Justin Descant, Pineville, 1:54.87; 3. Kenneth Smith, Haughton, 1:56.53; 4. Elliott Cochran, C.E. Byrd, 1:57.45.
1600 – 1. Trent Wells, Byrd, 4:24.18; 2. Mason Haley, Benton, 4:25.09; 3. Bryar Madden, Ruston, 4:26.84; 4. Connor Irvin, Southside, 4:30.63.
3200 – 1. Trent Wells, C.E. Byrd, 9:42.52; 2. Caleb Babineaux, Ruston, 9.44.73; 3. Thomas Rogers, Ruston, 9:50.77; Landon Spears, West Monroe, 10:03.25.
110H – 1. Chaunky Lewis, Ouachita, 14.64; 2. Matthew Malcolm, West Monroe, 14.67; 3. Kalix Robinson, Comeaux, 15.17; 4. Keoby Price, West Ouachita, 15.40.
300H – 1. Matthew Malcolm, West Monroe, 38.27; 2. Brandon Green, Ruston, 38.34; 3. Kalix Robinson, Comeaux, 39.05; 4. Chaunky Lewis, Ouachita, 39.06.
BOYS RELAYS
4x100 – 1. Ouachita (Jeremy Nelson, Omari Randle, Austin Willis, Chaunky Lewis) 42.00; 2. Ruston 42.08; Parkway 42.46; Captain Shreve 42.55.
4x200 – 1. Ruston (Brady Beason, Aidan Anding, Joshua Anding, Carson McPherson) 1:28.14; 2. Ouachita 1:28.16; 3. Airline 1:28.45; 4. Parkway 1:29.39.
4x400 – 1. Ruston (Joshua Anding, Carson McPherson, Aidan Anding, Josiah Whitaker) 3:22.13; 2. Parkway 3:28.58; 3. Acadiana (Tourean Campbell, Ezekiel Hypolite, Aiden Porter, Tayven Lemaire) 3:29.39; 4. C.E. Byrd 3:30.29.
4x800 – 1. Ruston (Liam Lowe, Cole Maestrini, Andrew McKaskle, Thomas Rogers) 8:19; 2. Parkway 8:19.54; 3. Barbe 8:27.83; 4. Pineville 8:35.22.
BOYS FIELD EVENTS
High jump – 1. Jeremiah Boudreaux, Airline, 6-4; 2. Jahzell Jackson, West Ouachita, 6-2; 3. Mark Perry, Benton, 6-2; 4. Landon Baptiste, Southside, 6-0.
Long Jump – 1. Brandon Green, Ruston, 23-3.75; 2. Jaylen Kincaid, Ouachita, 22-9; 3. Jeremy Nelson, Ouachita, 22-7.75; Dylan Sonnier, Southside, 21-10.
Triple jump – 1. Brandon Green, Ruston, 49-9.75; 2. Jeremy Nelson, Ouachita, 46-5.75; 3. Demarion Sowell, Natchitoches Central, 46-5.5; 4. Amire Ledet, New Iberia, 45-2.75.
Pole vault – 1. Ean Outley, Ruston, 13-6; 2. Samuel Maggio, Natchitoches Central 13-0; 3. Oliver A McCurdy, West Ouachita, 13-0; 4. Ridge Esponge, 12-0.
Discus – 1. Davis Sellers, Benton, 146-0.5; 2. Michael Fulton, Barbe, 143-1; 3. Devon Oliver, Parkway, 139-3; 4. Hunter Rivett, Alexandria, 132-4.
Javelin – 1. Charles Smith, Ouachita, 172-4; 2. Luke Leger, Barbe, 171-1; 3. Drew Mitten, Barbe, 170-4.5; 4. Seth Clampit, West Ouachita, 168-0.75.
Shot put – 1. Jacalin Washington, New Iberia, 49-6; 2. Kaleb McHenry, Captain Shreve, 47-11.5; 3. Jake Morton, Parkway, 47-2.5; 4. Jeremiah Jeffers-Wright, Alexandria, 45-6.5.
GIRLS TEAM STANDINGS
1. Ruston 127, 2. Alexandria 93, 3. Lafayette High 88, 4. Barbe 72, 5. Parkway 41, 6. Airline 40, 7. Benton 38, 8. Byrd 21, 9. Southwood 21, 10. Southside 17, 11. Ouachita 14, 12. Sulphur 8, 13. West Ouachita 4, 14. Sam Houston 1, 14. Captain Shreve 1, 14. Haughton 1, 14. Acadiana 1, 14. New Iberia 1, 19. Natchitoches Central 0, 19. Comeaux 0, 19. Pineville 0, 19. West Monroe 0.
GIRLS RUNNING EVENTS
100 – 1. Brianna Taylor, Airline, 12.22; 2. Rondisia Williams, Southwood, 12.28; 3. Brandi Goldman, Alexandria, 12.44; 4. Chelsi Tatum, Ruston, 12.47.
200 – 1. Rondisia Williams, Southwood, 24.68; 2. Brianna Taylor, Airline, 24.99; 3. Brandi Goldman, Alexandria, 25.15; 4. Jillian Walton, Parkway, 25.43.
400 – 1. Jada Williams, Ruston, 56.24; 2. Brianna Taylor, Airline, 57.48; 3. Kennedi Burks, Barbe, 57.74; 4. Breana Quinney, Alexandria, 58.67.
800 – 1. Raegan Monroe, Alexandria, 2:23.35; 2. Amber Broussard, Lafayette, 2:25.62; 3. Zoie Holstead, Ruston, 2:25.74; 4. Keelie Dorsey, Lafayette, 2:29.06.
1600 – 1. Lily Garrett, Ruston, 5:06.76; 2. Anna Naff, Ruston, 5:16.48; 3. Raegan Monroe, Alexandria, 5:18.09; 4. Isabelle Russell, Benton, 5:28.81.
3200 – 1. Lily Garett, Ruston, 11:20.42; 2. Jenna Key, Byrd, 11:49.22; 3. Sydney Owens, Ruston, 11:53.24; 4. Hudson Roberts, Byrd, 11:59.38.
100H – 1. Courtney Wiltz, Lafayette, 14.75; 2. Bryanna Craig, Ruston, 14.89; 3. Jamie Willis, Benton, 15.01; 4. Bridget Trahan, Sulphur, 16.03.
300H – 1. Courtney Wiltz, Lafayette, 45.44; 2. Reese Trahan, Barbe, 45.96; 3. Jamie Willis, Benton 48.85; 4. Macy Hattaway, West Ouachita, 49.07.
GIRLS RELAYS
4x100 – 1. Ruston (Shinaya Branch, Jada Williams, Alaysia Taylor-Bragg, Chelsi Tatum) 47.53; 2. Parkway 48.11; 3. Alexandria 48.41; 4. Barbe 48.66.
4x200 – 1. Ruston (Jada Williams, Kiona McCallister, Shinaya Branch, Chelsi Tatum) 1:40.47; 2. Alexandria 1:41.69; 3. Parkway 1:42.61; 4. Barbe 1:42.75.
4x400 – 1. Ruston (Kiona McCallister, Alaysia Taylor-Bragg, Shinaya Branch, Jada Williams) 3:56.56; 2. Alexandria 3;59.37; 3. Lafayette High (Chloe LeBlanc, Brashanna Charles, Daija Bickham, Dacia Jones) 4:02.26; 4. Barbe 4:02.55.
4x800 – 1. Lafayette High (Amber Broussard, Chrysta Narcisse, Dacia Jones, Keelei Dorsey) 9:59.97; 2. Ruston 10:00.85, 3. Byrd 10:19.62, 4. Alexandria 10:33.25.
GIRLS FIELD EVENTS
Long jump – 1. Courtney Wiltz, Lafayette, 18-11; 2. Bryanna Craig, Ruston, 18-5.5; 3. Ariel Williams, Barbe, 18-1; 4. Hannah Mouton, Southside, 17-5.
High jump – 1. Ariel Williams, Barbe, 5-10; 2. Bryanna Craig, Ruston, 5-8; 3. Arriana Hill, Airline, 5-2; 4. Destiny Hooper, Lafayette, 5-2.
Triple jump – 1. Jamie Willis, Benton, 36-6; 2. Karrington Eugene, Southside, 35-3; 3. Faith Miller, Ruston, 34-8.5; 4. Karmen Williams, Southside, 34-4.5.
Pole vault – 1. Lauren Roberts, Alexandria, 10-6; 2. Katalina Dailey, Barbe, 10-0; 3. Jessie Frank, Airline, 9-0; 4. Addyson Hulett, Benton, 9-0.
Discus – 1. Reese Grossie, Lafayette, 132-0; 2. Mikayla Williams, Parkway, 120-5.5; 3. Emily Fontenot, Barbe, 115-4; 4. Sadie Hamby, Benton, 110-0.
Javelin – 1. Alexis Guillory, Alexandria, 133-11; 2. Sarah Dupuy, Alexandria, 133-7; 3. McKenzie Davis, Barbe, 129-1; 4. Sarah David, Barbe, 127-2.
Shot put – 1. Kimora Daniel, Ouachita, 37-4; 2. Jayla James, Parkway, 35-9; 3. Laylah Branch-King, Alexandria, 34-9; 4. Reese Grossie, Lafayette, 34-9.
Region 2, Class 3A Meet
BOYS FIELD EVENTS
100 – 1. Chris Gravois, E.D. White, 10.73; 2. Crajuan Bennett, Iowa, 10.94; 3. JaRell Joseph, L.C. College Prep, 11.05; 4. Gabriel Clement, Kaplan. 11.09.
200 – 1. Chris Gravois, E.D. White, 22.11; 2. Gabriel Clement, Kaplan, 22.18; 3. Trevonte Citizen, L.C. College Prep, 22.54; 4. Jacques Batiste, Iowa, 22.89.
400 – 1. Gabriel Clement, Kaplan, 47.81; 2. JaRell Joseph, L.C. College Prep, 48.03; 3. Brycen LeBlanc, Iowa, 50.76; 4. Braylon Jones, St. Martinville, 51.36.
800 – 1. Owen Tauzin, E.D. White, 2:00.84; 2. Trey Hauge, Lutcher, 2:01.08; 3. Landon Langley, Iowa, 2:02.44; 4. Darius Charles, L.C. College Prep, 2:02.87.
1600 – 1. Owen Tauzin, E.D. White, 4:38.45; 2. John Schouest, E.D. White, 4:52.05; 3. Dax Boudreaux, Erath, 4:57.66; 4. Bailey Tassin, David Thibodaux, 5:03.60.
3200 – 1. Owen Tauzin, E.D. White, 10:22.84; 2. Bailey Tassin, David Thibodaux, 10:27.71; 3. John Schouest, E.D. White, 10:35.11; 4. Deacon Stantz, St. Louis, 10:57.48.
110H – 1. Carlos Bell, Donaldsonville, 15.13; 2. Davante Walker, Patterson, 15.35; 3. Kevin Thomas, L.C. College Prep, 15.36; 4. Jess Shuff, South Beauregard, 15.88.
300H – 1. Kevin Thomas, L.C. College Prep, 39.99; 2. Dandre Dumas, St. James, 41.02; 3. Kaden Harrison, Lutcher, 41.17; 4. Chase Hernandez, David Thibodaux, 41.91.
BOYS RELAYS
4x100 – 1. Lake Charles College Prep 42.89, 2. Iowa 42.95, 3. E.D. White 43.13, 4. Ville Platte 43.52.
4x200 – 1. Iowa 1:28.92; 2. Lake Charles College Prep 1:29.17; 3. St. Martinville 1:29.49, 4. Berwick 1:30.79.
4x400 – 1. Lake Charles College Prep 3:24.97, 2. Iowa 3:26.54, 3. St. Martinville 3:26.69; 4. Berwick 3:27.51.
4x800 – 1. David Thibodaux 8:29.54, 2. E.D. White 8:30.91, 3. Iowa 8:31.79, 4. Erath 8:42.67.
BOYS FIELD EVENTS
High jump – 1. Harvey Broussard, St. Martinville, 6-4; 2. Quinton Collins, Iowa, 6-2; 3. Tanner Harrison, St. Martinville, 6-2; 4. Dane Grow, Berwick, 6-2.
Long jump – 1. Nate Harmon, Crowley, 23-8.5; 2. Tristan Goodly, Westlake, 23-2.75; 3. Harvey Broussard, St. Martinville, 22-9; 4. Troy Cole, Donaldsonville, 22-6.5.
Triple jump – 1. Tristan Goodly, Westlake, 47-3; 2. Harvey Broussard, St. Martinville, 45-4; 3. Benjamin Rodrigue, E.D. White, 44-1.5; 4. Christian Malbreaux, Iowa, 43-1.5.
Pole vault – 1. Mason Abshire, St. Louis, 14-0; 2. Kamren Earnest, Erath, 12-6; 3. Reid Bodin, Lutcher, 12-0; 4. Daniel Vasquez, Berwick, 12-0.
Discus – 1. Javin Griffin, St. Martinville, 150-7; 2. Orlando Roy, Kaplan, 139-4; 3. Gage Toups, Berwick, 128-3.5; 4. Seth Smith, South Beauregard, 127-8.
Javelin – 1. Brett Bearb, Berwick, 173-8.5; 2. Spence Nixon, St. Louis, 161-1; 3. Austin Hebert, Erath, 151-7; 4. Johnathan Matthews, Abbeville, 145-1.
Shot put – 1. Javin Griffin, St. Martinville, 50-6; 2. Reginald Burks, L.C. College Prep, 48-8.25; 3. Jarmaine Mitchell, St. James, 46-11.7; 4. Wesley Moore, Northwest, 44-1.5.
GIRLS RUNNING EVENTS
100 – 1. Kyrionna Ardoin, Mamou, 12.30; 2. Jaya Gradney, Iowa, 12.48; 3. Jayla Mason, L.C. College Prep, 12.50; 4. Gensis Bass, St. Louis, 12.52.
200 – 1. Jayla Mason, L.C. College Prep, 25.19; 2. Kyrionna Ardoin, Mamou, 25.87; 3. Shelby Willis, St. Louis, 26.22; 4. Aika Jackson, L.C. College Prep, 26.34.
400 – 1. Jayla Mason, L.C. College Prep, 56.64; 2. Jashyra Thomas, Lutcher, 58.96; 3. Hannah Bouillion, St. Louis, 59.33; 4. Amari Sambolah, L.C. College Prep, 1:00.74.
800 – 1. Ella Segura, St. Louis, 2:20.83; 2. Julia Robichaux, E.D. White, 2:24.37; 3. Makaya Damon, Crowley, 2:26.52; 4. Rylee Methvin, E.D. White, 2:32.52.
1600 – 1. Ella Segura, St. Louis, 5:23.75; 2. Elizabeth Rodrigue, E.D. White, 5:37.55; 3. Jules Ronkartz, Iota, 5:40.16; 4. Vandryua Wilson, Ville Platte, 5:53.70.
3200 – 1. Ella Segura, St. Louis, 12:17.50; 2. Olivia DeGravelle, E.D. White, 12:31.38; 3. Caroline Dietz, E.D. White, 12:41.13; 4. Grace French, David Thibodaux, 12:43.84.
100H – 1. Kaleigh Shamsie, Jennings, 16.71; 2. Kassidy Richard, St. Louis, 16.99; 3. Arden Turner, St. Louis, 17.09; 4. Jmya Jones, St. Martinville, 17.32.
300H – 1. Kenzie Touchet, St. Louis, 45.64; 2. Kassidy Richard, St. Louis, 49.15; 3. Kaleigh Shamsie, Jennings, 49.32; 4. Jalaya Thomas, Lutcher, 50.07.
GIRLS RELAYS
4x100 – 1. St. Louis 47.99, 2. Iowa 49.58, 3. Northwest 50.08, 4. Lake Charles College Prep 50.48.
4x200 – 1. St. Louis 1:41.48, 2. Lake Charles College Prep 1:43.85, 3. Iowa 1:46.92, 4. Northwest 1:47.31.
4x400 – 1. St. Louis 4:04.60, 2. Lake Charles College Prep 4:08.72, 3. E.D. White 4:11.21, 4. Northwest 4:15.53.
4x800 – 1. E.D. White 10:08.35, 2. St. Louis 10:26.16, 3. Iota 10:34.56, 4. Erath 10:58.32.
GIRLS FIELD EVENTS
High jump – 1. Myca Trail, St. Louis, 5-4; 2. Maci Fontenot, St. Louis, 5-2; 3. Myah Chaillot, Iota, 4-10; 4. D’Jaiyah Levy, Abbeville, 4-8.
Long jump – 1. Jaya Gradney, Iowa, 18-8; 2. Tia Reder, St. Louis, 18-4.5; 3. Kaydan Coward, Ville Platte, 17-7; 4. Bailey Benton, Iota, 16-6.
Triple jump – 1. Tia Reder, St. Louis, 37-1.5; 2. Kaleigh Kimble, Iowa, 33-7.5; 3. Bailey Benton, Iota, 33-3; 4. Ella Simoneaux, St. Louis, 32-4.
Pole vault – 1. Elizabeth Hebert, E.D. White, 11-0; 2. Maryah Harrington, Kaplan, 10-0; 3. Anna Marino, E.D. White, 8-6; 4. Mia Medlin, St. Louis, 8-0.
Discus – 1. Emma Freeman, St. Louis, 116-4; 2. Kenzie Hudler, South Beauregard, 105-9; 3. Giya Williams, L.C. College Prep, 104-5; 4. Brianna Underwood, Iowa, 102.6.
Javelin – 1. Trinity Spooner, South Beauregard, 151-8; 2. Brianna Underwood, Iowa, 130-3; 3. Emma Freeman, St. Louis, 128-7; 4. Macy Dailey, Church Point, 127-11.
Shot put – 1. Shayla Hickerson, Ville Platte, 34-6; 2. America Guillory, St. Louis, 34-1; 3. Bailee Bessard, Abbeville, 33-11.5; 4. Morgan Eaves, South Beauregard, 33-11.