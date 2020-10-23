The Carencro Bears remained perfect on the 2020 high school football season Friday night, picking up a victory over the Teurlings Catholic Rebels at Carencro High School.
Carencro, the third-ranked team in this week's LSWA Class 3A poll, scored the final 21 points of the the contest, to capture a 28-10 triumph over Teurlings in the District 5-4A opener for both teams.
"We knew would be tested tonight because Teurlings is a good football team," said Carencro head coach Tony Courville. "We didn't play great the whole game, but I think they (Teurlings) had something to do with that, and we had too many penalties, which helped them, but I'm really proud of the fact that we faced some adversity and still won against a quality opponent."
"We did some good things, but just didn't do enough of them," said Teurlings head coach Dane Charpentier. "To beat a team as good as they (Carencro), you have to take advantage of every opportunity, which we didn't do."
Carencro got on the scoreboard first, at the 3:29 mark of the first quarter, when Kendrell Williams scored on a 4-yard touchdown run, which gave them a 7-0 lead.
Teurlings scored its first points of the game at the 10:18 mark of the second quarter, courtesy of a 25-yard field goal by Landon Boudreaux, which trimmed the deficit to 7-3.
Following a recovered squib kick by its special teams unit, the Rebels grabbed the lead at the 8:31 mark of the second quarter when Larkin Spring scored on a 2-yard touchdown run, giving them a 10-7 advantage.
Teurlings had a chance to extend its lead late in the second quarter, but turned the ball over on downs one play after quarterback Kaden Boulet, on a disputed call, was ruled to have been stopped short of the end zone.
"I thought the kid was in, and I still think he was in," Charpentier said of the play. "I probably should have taken the field goal there, but I was upset because I thought we had a touchdown.
"A two-score advantage, on that wet field, could have been big," said Charpentier. "We maybe should have taken the field goal, but a six-point lead against those guys is not much."
"We hurt ourselves with penalties in the first half," said Courville. "We have to be more disciplined in certain situations."
The Bears regained the lead with :15 left in the third quarter when Tavion Falk connected with Jaylon Hill on a 49-yard touchdown pass, giving them a 14-10 edge.
"That's one of the big puzzles of facing that veer-option attack," said Charpentier. "You have to defend the run because they run it 90% of the time, but on that other 10% they can hurt you with big plays, like they did to us tonight."
Carencro widened its lead to 21-10 at the 9:39 mark of the fourth quarter, on a 42-yard touchdown run by Dontae Darjean, before Traylon Prejean put things out of reach with a 2-yard touchdown run with 5:56 left, making it 28-10.
That was all the Bears needed, as they went on to the 28-10 win.
Carencro, who outgained Teurlings, in terms of total yards, 240-142, was led by Prejean, who compiled 53 rushing yards and a touchdown on 15 carries, while Spring paced the Rebels in a losing cause, accumulating 78 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.
"I'm proud of the way we fought back," said Courville. "Bailey Despanie (three tackles) really played well for us. Our whole defense was good, but he really played another outstanding game."
With the victory, Carencro improved to 4-0 on the season, while Teurlings dropped to 2-2.
"I like our team, and I like where we're at," said Courville. "This district is so tough, so anytime you pick up a win, you feel like it's a good one."
"We just have to keep working to get better," said Charpentier. "I think we've gotten better, but we still have some work to do."