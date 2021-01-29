OPELOUSAS — The North Central Hurricanes have been one of the area's more successful boys basketball programs, and this year's team looks no different.
A huge key to the Hurricanes' success has been senior forward Derrick Tezeno, whose talent was on full display Friday night in leading North Central to a convincing 65-50 road win over the Opelousas Catholic Vikings.
The Hurricanes rallied around Tezeno, who committed to Stephen F. Austin early in the day and multiple players stepped up for the two-time reigning state champions.
“We’ve been preparing all week for this game,” Hurricanes first-year coach Chris Cane said. “We knew coming in here it was going to be a hostile environment. Make no mistake about it, we knew whoever won this game was going to come and be the district champs for the night, so we wanted it real bad. We’ve got a rich tradition at North Central winning not only district championships but winning state championships. First year coach like me, I’m just trying to continue that legacy."
Tezneo started slow in the first half after getting into foul trouble, but he stepped up in the second half and led the Hurricanes with 22 points.
“(Tezeno) is a special kid,” Cane said. “I just told Derrick let the game come to him. He’s a smart player. He wasn’t going to come out here in the first half and try to prove anything. He’s not going to get too high or too low, but in the second he told me ‘coach, I’m ready.’ So once he said that I said 'well, I’m going to loosen the reigns and let you go to work,' but I think the fouls he got in the first half really stopped him from being aggressive like he wanted. We just had to go in there and make our adjustments, and we were going to ride him at the end.”
Tezeno finished with four 3-pointers.
“At the beginning of the game I got in foul trouble," Tezeno said. "So I knew getting to the rack they were going to be waiting for me, so I had to fall in love with the jumper and I had to live by it. I knocked one shot down and just felt comfortable going on. My 3-point shot was falling. I had to get my teammates involved, and that kind of worked for them tonight.”
“(Opelousas Catholic) was playing a zone, so we would swing the ball and so that wing shot was wide open. I practice that all day, I knew I could knock that down consistently throughout the game, so that was my main thing. Just knowing I could knock down the shot and just doing that and helping my team.”
North Central held the Vikings' top scorer Keon Coleman to 18 points.
“Keon Coleman had a heck of a game," Cane said. "He’s a heck of an athlete, two-sport athlete. I lost a lot of sleep this week trying to shut this kid down, which we knew we could, we just wanted to contain him as best we could. He’s been scoring 40, 50, 60 points some games. We know if we held him to 25 or less, the ballgame could go in our favor.”
The Hurricanes' Reginald Stoner and De’Vion Lavergne scored in double digit.
"Reginald Stoner’s an all-state basketball player," Cane said. "Games like this you don’t have to do nothing to motivate him. He wakes up ready to play. He sent me a text this morning saying 'coach I’m ready.' Lavergne he’s learning. We moved him from the two guard to the point guard toward the middle of the year. I’m hard on him because I expect so much out of De’Vion Lavergne. We just watch him grow every day.
"It’s magical to see him make that transformation because last year he was getting maybe five or six minutes a game. Now he’s playing almost 27, 28, sometimes 32 minutes a game."
The Hurricanes improved to 15-4.