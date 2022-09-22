St. Thomas More will attempt to defeat a fourth straight Class 5A opponent when the Cougars travel to Catholic-BR on Friday.
The Cougars (3-0), ranked No. 3 in Class 4A behind district foes Westgate and Lafayette Christian, are averaging more than 44 points per game after taking down Comeaux, Alexandria and Brother Martin.
Catholic (2-1), the reigning Division I state champs, is ranked No. 3 in Class 5A behind Edna Karr and Destrehan.
The Bears will put the St. Thomas More secondary to the test with five-star receiver Shelton Sampson Jr., a 6-foot-4 LSU commitment.
"We knew coming into the season that this schedule would get us ready for district," Cougars offensive coordinator Shane Savoie said. "Catholic is what people say they are. They have a talented, disciplined, well-coached team that plays hard.
"They're a really good high school team, which is why they're ranked No. 1 in Louisiana by MaxPreps. Their only loss was to a team (Good Counsel) from Maryland that is ranked nationally."
The Cougars have been balanced offensively with 629 yards passing and 570 yards rushing.
Running backs Hutch Swilley (31-247, 4 TDs) and Charlie Payton (33-182, 2 TDs) are the primary ball carriers for a group that is averaging 7 yards per carry.
"Hutch could be the best player on the team," Savoie said. "We have two more productive backs in John Luke St. Pierre and Gabe Mocek. Our running back room is quite talented. I like how they're relentless. You have to play tough and play hard if you're a running back here."
LCA faces another test
Lafayette Christian (3-0) is also looking to topple a fourth straight Class 5A program when the Ruston Bearcats visit the Knights on Friday.
The Bearcats (2-1), ranked No. 6 in Class 5A, have defeated Jesuit and Cabot (Ark.) after losing 25-19 in overtime to Warren Easton in Week 1.
Ruston surged to a two-touchdown lead over Warren Easton but star running back Dyson Fields was ejected from the game for a second unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, and the wheels seemed to fall off from there.
Both the Knights and the Bearcats beat Jesuit. Ruston won 28-23 at home in Week 2 with the Knights rallying from a 10-point halftime deficit to win 28-25 last week in New Orleans.
"Jesuit had a good game plan," Knights coach Trev Faulk said. "They did a good job of keeping us off balance early, and they converted some third downs.
"Offensively, it took us a couple of drives to get used to what they were doing. We settled in a bit before halftime and were able to make a couple of adjustments."
Ju'Juan Johnson, who has an area-best 853 yards passing with nine touchdowns, was on fire in the second half against Jesuit, completing 7 of 10 attempts for 184 yards and two scores.
Johnson, who also leads the team in rushing with 229 yards on 48 carries, will be facing a Ruston defense that is big and fast.
"Ruston has the prototypical defensive line," Faulk said. "No. 6 (Christian Davis) is 6-foot-3, 300 pounds. He's one of those well put-together 300-pounders. Their defensive ends are each around 6-4, 240, and both inside linebackers weigh 225 pounds.
"One of the linebackers had a pick-six last week. They have another kid at outside linebacker, No. 10 (Miguel Leon), who is 6-3, 225 pounds and does a good job."
Westgate pacing itself
Westgate coach Ryan Antoine knows his Tigers aren’t where they need to be yet, despite a 3-0 start to the season.
But he’s OK with that for two reasons.
One, the team is young with seven sophomores at offense and a freshman starting on defense.
Two, the veteran head coach doesn’t want to peak too early anyway.
The fourth test comes at 7 p.m. Friday at big-playmaking St. Martinville.
“We’re still making too many mistakes,” Antoine said. “The execution level isn’t quite there yet.”
Sophomore quarterback Jaboree Antoine has thrown for 339 yards and two scores so far this season.
“At this point, we’re just trying to keep everything as simple as possible,” Antoine said. “He’s played quarterback all his life, so he’s making progress.”
The Tigers’ offensive line has helped Westgate’s running game rush for more than 200 yards in all three wins.
The defense should get tested against St. Martinville’s running back Steven Blanco, who leads the area with 624 yards and nine scores.
“He’s an elite back, so we’re going to try to not let him get started,” Antoine said. “Our plan is to avoid one-on-one situations with a back like that. We want four or five guys on him at a time.”