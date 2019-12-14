Lafayette Christian, which has won three straight basketball state titles, lost three seniors from last year's team that went 31-4.
However, the Knights returned two prolific scorers in Billy Francis Jr. and Victor Dupre.
Francis, a 6-foot-1, 175-pound senior, was named MVP of last year's Division IV state championship game.
He sat out Friday's loss to North Central at the Big Dave Classic held at Northside but is expected to return soon.
"He should be back sometime next week," Rogers said. "He could have played, but we decided to hold him out. He hurt his ankle against Peabody Tuesday night."
LCA (3-2) led 15-6 after the first quarter versus North Central (9-3) but eventually fell 40-34 to last year's Class 1A state champs without the services of Francis.
"Billy is very good," LCA coach Errol Rogers Sr. said. "He's averaging right around 18 points per game. With him tonight, we probably would have won, but that's speculation."
With Francis out of the lineup Friday, the Knights were led by Dupre, who scored 10 points in the first half and finished with 13.
"Victor Dupre has been playing with us since he was in the ninth grade," Rogers said. "He's 6-foot-2 and can play all five positions. I love his energy and the way he plays.
"He's a leader, a straight-A student at school and was a football player with a bunch of scholarship offers from different schools as a receiver, but he decided not to play football this year."
The Knights are expecting big things from transfer Jerquin Edwards.
"Edwards is a 6-2 transfer from Opelousas High," Rogers said. "He's our third-leading scorer and has brought a lot of toughness in the post because we lost our starting center from last year.
We lost three seniors from last year, so we have three new starters in Edwards, Elijah Pete and Braylon Richard. This is only their fifth varsity game. We're going through some growing pains right now, but as time goes by, we're going to be all right."
The Knights are expected to add more depth with the addition of two football players who are expected to join the team after the I-10 Bowl next weekend.
"I think Princeton Malbrue is going to play," Roger said. "There's an all-star game next week that my son (Errol Rogers Jr.) and he will be playing in. We're trying to gel right now. It's just going to take a little time with the three new starters."
LCA, which is moving up to Division III, is playing a rugged early schedule.
"Our schedule is very good," Rogers said. "We have Northside (8-3), Madison Prep (defending 3A state champ), Logansport (1A quarterfinalist), David Thibodaux (D-II quarterfinalist) and possibly Lafayette High (7-0) next week.
"We have a big-time schedule. We have to go back to Peabody (10-2). I'm happy with where we're at right now. I don't like losing, but we'll be okay."