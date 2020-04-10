Now that the high school baseball season is officially over, the focus for some turns to hopes of playing summer baseball.

Much has been lost for the 2020 senior baseball class, but Team Louisiana baseball founder and director Jeremy Picard is planning on his summer program providing some much-needed relief.

As of mid-April, Picard is hoping to begin playing summer ball the first weekend in June.

“We can’t do anything right now until we see what happens with the stay-at-home order,” Picard said. “If it’s lifted April 30, we have plans for the month of May to start inviting our guys to work out and trying to get them back in a groove again, because they haven’t been doing much baseball since the end of February.

“We’re planning on moving forward as is, but basically, we’re kind of like everybody else. We’re in wait-and-see mode.”

Team Louisiana, which began in 2011, has two levels to it. There’s the youth level – kids 8 to 14 – primarily from Lafayette and Vermilion Parish.

Then there are eight high school-aged teams made up of college prospects from around the state.

Typically, the summer plan is to play an “in-state” circuit in June, mostly at university fields like UL’s Tigue Moore Field, to give college coaches a better chance of scouting the talent.

Then in July, the teams travel to places like Texas and Georgia, where the national wooden bat tournament is played.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic abruptly ending the high school baseball season, Picard feels like his organization’s burden is even greater this summer.

“Our high school coaches in Louisiana are unbelievable,” Picard said. “They do a great job of developing them and getting them exposure, so it’s twice as important for us to do a good job of getting them seen this summer because they haven’t had that opportunity all year.

“So everything will be kind of magnified this summer, assuming we get to play, especially that 2020 class that this is their last chance and even the 2021 class, which is going into their senior season basically being unseen all year.”

Then there’s a second level of players. The vast majority of Team Louisiana rosters are chosen in January prior to the high school baseball season.

But because of the cancellation of the prep season, Picard and other area baseball coaches are brainstorming unique ways to get playing time for other outgoing seniors.

“Yes, I’ve kind of talked to some people about some possible things I’m going to try to do once things are lifted to try to help high school seniors maybe try to get that closure,” Picard said. “There’s a bunch of kids I know that were getting recruited and then when everything got shut down, it kind of hurt that.”

Picard said another method could be summer ball like the Metro League – normally for underclassmen – may allow some seniors to participate this summer to help fill the void.

Before any of those plans can unfold, however, a productive May is necessary.

“First and foremost for us is the players’ safety,” Picard said. “That’s our main concern. We’re going to do the best we can to prepare them, because this year, the kids we carry on our roster are kids that have either gotten interest from collegiate baseball coaches or want to pay on the collegiate level.”

Then there are other potential obstacles. Besides the economic downturn due to the coronavirus shutdown, facility access could be an issue this summer.

“We play at universities and high schools,” Picard said. “If nothing has been lifted at those universities and high schools, are they going to let an outside organization utilize their facilities when they haven’t let their own university or high school use it.”

Indeed, while Picard waits for the opportunity to serve, he’s definitely had to put his thinking cap on.

“It’s just going to be a different summer,” he said. “I’m planning to do some things out of the ordinary just to let these kids play. But of course, all of that will be dictated come April 30 with hopefully good news.”