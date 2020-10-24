Omiri Wiggins, Acadiana
Wiggins did it all for the Acadiana Wreckin' Rams in their 24-10 road victory over Ruston, as he shined as both a runner and a receiver in a dominant performance. He led the team in rushing with 160 yards on the ground, including a 69-yard touchdown run, and caught an 80-yard touchdown pass to deliver a total of 240 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns.
Deon Ardoin, Eunice
The Eunice Bobcats came away with a huge overtime victory over district rival Rayne. The Bobcats ground game was on full display with over 300 yards rushing, and Deon Ardoin led the charge. The senior running back put the Bobcats on his back and was an unstoppable force with 238 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries.
Jack Pruitt, Southside
Things weren’t looking promising for the Southside Sharks after losing starting quarterback Dillon Monette in the first quarter, but explosive senior Jack Pruitt stepped up and delivered a monstrous performance to help his team pull off a big 45-28 district win over Sulphur. Pruitt did it all on offense, as he ran for 203 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries along with 121 receiving yards and a touchdown on two catches.
Walker Howard, St. Thomas More
Howard is a star of the night for the second week in a row, as he managed to throw a season-high six touchdowns on 22 completions for 238 yards in a huge 54-12 redemption victory over Westgate. There are very few throws that Howard can't make, and he executed all the passes he needed in order to keep the Cougars offense playing at an elite level.
Luke Yuhasz, Notre Dame
The Notre Dame Pioneers passing game was on full display to open up district play with a win over Welsh, and their big-play wide receiver Luke Yuhasz led the charge. The Sam Houston transfer caught four passes for 92 yards and three touchdowns in what's becoming a dangerous looking Pios offense that can run it and throw it well.