Sage Ryan, Lafayette Christian
The Lafayette Christian Knights had to travel to start their playoff run and narrowly defeated No. 4 Episcopal 14-12 in a contest in which neither offense could get much going, but LSU commit Sage Ryan was the spark that LCA needed to pull off the victory. With his team trailing 10-7 at the half, Ryan ripped off a 48-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to give them a 14-10 lead and finished with 178 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries.
Kendrell Williams, Carencro
The Carencro Bears have been waiting until the playoffs to fully unleash UL commit Kendrell Williams, and he was up to the task in the Bears’ 42-7 playoff win over DeRidder, finishing with 114 yards of offense and scoring four touchdowns on the night. Williams ran hard and finished with 61 rushing yards on 15 carries and two touchdowns, and he also flashed as a receiver with a pair of catches for 53 yards which both went for touchdowns.
Drew Lege, Vermilion Catholic
The Vermilion Catholic Eagles found themselves in a tough spot trailing Riverside 20-10 in the second quarter, but senior quarterback Drew Lege was prepared to lead a comeback to keep his team alive, as he proceeded to throw three touchdowns after that to lead his team to a 33-20 victory. Lege completed 17 of 27 passes on the night and finished with 263 yards and four touchdowns.
Dom Thibodeaux, Notre Dame
The Notre Dame Pioneers cruised to victory over Ascension Episcopal Friday night thanks in large part to their tradition of controlling the clock on offense, and Thibodeaux led the way as their workhorse in the backfield. The senior tailback finished with 144 yards on the ground and a touchdown to lead the Pios to a commanding 43-14 victory to kick off their playoff run.
Calep Jacob, Loreauville
The Loreauville Tigers are firing on all cylinders to start their playoff run, and they delivered a dominant 41-18 victory over Rosepine thanks in large part to quarterback Calep Jacob. The dual-threat signal caller did most of his damage with his legs Friday night, as he ran for 122 on 11 carries for three touchdowns and chipped in 53 yards through the air on 11 completions.