Catholic-Pointe Coupee was off and running to open its season Thursday night. The Hornets scored 48 first-half points and rolled up 290 rushing yards in a 61-0 nondistrict victory over Port Barre High.
CHSPC (1-0) spread the wealth with nine different ballcarriers. Collin Grezaffi led the way with a game-high 91 yards on 13 carries and three rushing TDs.
The Hornets were not the only team to notch a notable win Thursday. Friendship Capitol defeated Glen Oaks 42-14. It is the first career win for Capitol coach Dorsett Buckels, a former Amite High and LSU player.
CAPITOL 42, GLEN OAKS 14: Jermaine London and Colby Tucker led the way for the Lions (1-0) in their game played at Memorial Stadium. London had TD runs of 1 and 15 yards. He caught a 35-yard scoring pass from Tucker.
Tucker also completed TD passes of 30 yards to Bryan Foley and 49 yards to Diyon Woods. Capitol’s defense did not allow a point. Glen Oaks (0-1) got its TDs on an interception and a kick return.
CATHOLIC-PC 61, PORT BARRE 0: In New Roads at NRG Field, Grezaffi scored the first TD for the Hornets on a 5-yard run less than two minutes into the game. He added a 2-yard TD run in the first quarter, a 7-yard scoring run in the second quarter to go and also returned an interception 17 yards for a score.
CHSPC limited Port Barre to 50 yards of offense. Aiden Vosburg had 72 yards on 7 carries with 1 TD, while Aaron Beatty added 48 yards on 9 carries with a TD.
William Dunn led the CHSPC defense with four tackles. Matthew Langlois returned a punt 72 yards for another one of the CHSPC scores.